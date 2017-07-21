WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Lighting Product Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2021”.

The report package Global Lighting Product Market to 2021 offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation, and future outlook for lighting products in the world. Along with a global lighting products market report, the package includes country reports from the following countries:

China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States

The research includes historical data from 2010 to 2016 and forecasts until 2021 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The reports help answer the following questions:

- What is the current size of the lighting product market in the world and in the top 10 global countries?

- How much lighting products are produced in the world and in the top 10 global countries?

- How is the market split into different types of lighting products?

- How are the overall market and different product types growing?

- How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

- Who are the market players?

The latest industry data included in the reports:

- Demand for lighting products, 2010-2021

- Production of lighting products, 2010-2021

- Lighting product market size by product type, 2010-2021

- Growth rates of the overall market and different product segments, 2010-2021

- Shares of different product segments of the overall market, 2010, 2016, and 2021

The market data is given for the following product segments:

Arc-lamps

Infra-red and ultra-violet lamps

Sealed beam lamps

Tungsten halogen lamps

Other filament lamps

Electric discharge lamps (fluorescent, hot cathode)

Electric discharge lamps (mercury or sodium vapour)

Electric ceiling and wall lights

Electric floor, table, desk and bedside lamps

Portable electric lamps

Other electric lamps and lighting fittings

Non-electric lamps and lighting fittings

Illuminated signs and name-plates

Parts of lighting products

Among the key reasons to purchase include the following:

- Gain an outlook of the historical development, current market situation, and future outlook of the lighting product market in the world to 2021

- Track industry developments and identify market opportunities

- Plan and develop marketing, market-entry, market expansion, and other business strategies by identifying the key market opportunities and prospects

- Save time and money with the readily accessible key market data included in the reports. The data is clearly presented and can be easily incorporated into presentations and internal reports.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Overall Lighting Products Market in the Country in Question

Demand

Production

Market by Type

Arc-lamps

Infra-red and ultra-violet lamps

Sealed beam lamps

Tungsten halogen lamps

Other filament lamps

Electric discharge lamps (fluorescent, hot cathode)

Electric discharge lamps (mercury or sodium vapour)

Electric ceiling and wall lights

Electric floor, table, desk and bedside lamps

Portable electric lamps

Other electric lamps and lighting fittings

Non-electric lamps and lighting fittings

Illuminated signs and name-plates

Parts of lighting products

2. Market Players (when available)

3. Market Definition

4. Methodology and Sources

5. About Global Research & Data Services

