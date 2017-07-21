Water Treatment Chemicals Market Poised to Reach Market Size of USD 26 Billion by 2022

Market Research Future

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Corrosion Inhibitor, Scale Inhibitor), Application (Municipal Water Treatment) and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Key Players in GE Water & Process Technologies, Ashland Inc., Kemira Oyj, Ecolab, The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Buckman Laboratories International Inc, and Solvay S.A” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synopsis of Water Treatment Chemicals Market:

Market Forecast:

Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report on Water Treatment Chemicals Market. The Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is projected from around USD 19.80 Billion in 2015 to cross USD 26 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of approximately 5% in the forecasted period of 2016 to 2022.

Key Players in Market:

The key players of global water treatment chemicals market report include:

• GE Water & Process Technologies

• Ashland Inc.

• Kemira Oyj

• Ecolab

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• BASF SE

• Buckman Laboratories International Inc

• Solvay S.A

• Cortec Corporation

Market Overview:

Water treatment chemicals are used for the treatment of water in boilers, cooling towers, and effluents from industries and sewage treatment plants. The rising population in emerging countries has become the reason for the growth of the global water treatment chemicals market. Power generation and oil & gas industries extensively use water treatment chemicals. The restraining factors towards the growth of the market are increasing water treatment chemicals prices and presence of alternate treatment technologies. Asia-Pacific contributes largely to the market, followed by North-America and Europe.

Market Research Analysis:

The market is highly application based. The key factors contributing to the growth of the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is the increasing world population, which fuels the demand for treated water. This is further stimulated by the increased industrial activities. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. The share is attributed to the growth industry, especially from the regions of India and China. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the water treatment chemicals market, followed by North-America and Europe. The main reason for the growth in the region include increasing awareness about water borne diseases and scarcity in the pure and clean drinking water.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global water treatment chemicals market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market as type and application. On the basis of type it is segmented as corrosion inhibitor, scale inhibitor, biocides & disinfectant, chelating agents, anti-foaming agents and others. On the basis of application it is widely used in municipal water treatment, food & beverage, chemical processing, oil & gas, power generation and others.

Table of Contents for the Report:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.2 Value Chain of Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market

5 Industry Overview of Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact analysis

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

7. Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Region

8. Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type

9. Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Application

