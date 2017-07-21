Vascular stents Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Vascular Stents Market Research Report, by material (metal, standard polymer), by application, by type by end user – Global forecast to 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

Vascular stents are tiny tube like medical devices which are places into blood vessels or arteries to open the blockage in the vessels. Vascular stent is the valuable tool for the treatment of the different coronary diseases. These stents are prepared from variety of material. Vascular stents are used to widen the narrow vessels so as to minimize the chances of heart attack and chest pain. According to WHO, approximately 18 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2014 worldwide. Increasing number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases is one of the driving factor for the growth of the market. Globally 39% of adults aged 18 years and over were overweight whereas 13% were obese. This increasing obese population is driven the growth of this market. Beside this technological advances, low risk of infection and short recovery time will also drive the market. However availability of alternative therapy and high cost of ventricular stents may restrain the growth of the market.

The major key player for the global vascular stents market are

• Boston Scientific Corporation (US),

• Abbott Laboratories (US),

• Medtronic,

• Plc (UK),

• Cook Medical (US),

• Biotronik se & co. kg (Germany),

• B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),

• Cordis (US),

• Lombard Medical Technologies (UK),

• Translumina GmbH (Germany),

• MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China),

• Terumo Corporation (Japan),

• Vascular Concepts (India),

• W.L. Gore & Associates (US),

• Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Many companies are focusing on research and development activity to improve the vascular stent products. Major companies are focusing on the development of biodegradable stents to overcome the disadvantages of other available stents. Some major has adopted strategies of acquisitions and strategic alliances for the growth of the market.

Segmentation:

Global vascular stents market is segmented

Segmentation on the basis of material into metal, standard polymer and biodegradable polymer. On basis of application they are coronary artery, peripheral artery and other.

Segmentation on the basis of type the market is segmented into self-expanding stent, balloon expanding stent, renal artery stents, drug eluting stent and other.

Segmentation on the basis of end user they are hospital, clinics, ambulatory centers.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Vascular stents market research report – Global forecast to 2023”

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said: Global vascular stents market is expecting a sound growth in coming future. Increasing obese population across the globe is the major driving factor for the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advances, poor diet and lack of exercise has increase the prevalence of different vascular disease which has also contributed in the growth of the market. Whereas high cost of vascular stent may hamper the growth of market.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.2.2.1 Assumptions

1.2.2.2 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research:

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porters Five Forces Model

4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.4 Threat Of New Entrants

4.5 Threat Of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity Of Rivalry

5. Global Vascular Stents Market By Material

5.1 Metal

5.2 Standard Polymer

5.3 Biodegradable Polymer

6. Global Vascular Stents Market By Application

6.1 Coronary Artery

6.2 Peripheral Artery

7. Global Vascular Stents Market By Type

Continue……….

