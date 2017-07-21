Commercial Aircraft Lighting Market Analysis and Global Forecast to 2021

Global Commercial Aircraft Lighting Market by Aircraft Type, Fit, Light Type, Technology and by Geography - Forecast To 2021

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis of Commercial Aircraft Lighting Market

The global Commercial Aircraft Lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2016-2021. This growth is driven due to increase in aircraft orders, growing passenger traffic, need for improved lighting systems for passenger experience.

As per the MRFR analysis, the cost associated with modern lighting systems, issues related to its fittings, and growing aircraft backlogs are the factors limiting the market growth.

With approximately 40% of all new airplanes being delivered to airlines based in the Asia Pacific region, it is expected to grow significantly.

Key Players of Commercial Aircraft Lighting Market:

• Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg.

• Zodiac Aerospace

• United Technologies Corporation

• B/E Aerospace, Inc.

• Luminator Aerospace

• Cobham PLC

• Honeywell International Inc,

• STG Aerospace Limited

• Astronics

• Diehl Aerosystems

Study Objectives of Global Commercial Aircraft Lighting Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Commercial Aircraft Lighting Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyse the Global Commercial Aircraft Lighting Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by aircraft types, fit, light types, and technology.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Commercial Aircraft Lighting Market.

Brief TOC:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Objective

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings / Highlights

2.1.1 Investment Opportunities

2.1.2 Market Startegies

2.1.3 Latest Developments

3. Scope of the Study

3.1 Markets Covered

3.2 Years Considered For the Study (2016-2021)

3.2 Geographic Scope

3.3 Key Stakeholders

4. Assumptions and Limitations

5. Research Methodology

5.1 Primary Research

5.2 Secondary Research

5.3 Econometric and Forecasting Model

Continue…

