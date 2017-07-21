Military Radar Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021

Global Military Radar Systems Market by Platform, Band Type and by Geography - Forecast To 2021

Key Players: General Dynamics, Israel Aerospace Industries, Saab AB, Selex ES, Thales, ASELSAN, Boeing, Harris

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis of Global Military Radar Systems Market:

The Global Military Radar Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2016-2021. The factors driving the market are growing demand of radar for airborne and maritime surveillance, to counter drug trafficking and illegal trespassing, and modification & upgradation of conventional radar systems.

As per the MRFR analysis, factors restraining the market growth are defense budget cuts in several countries, high investment, feasibility issues, and technical and operational challenges.

The development of COTS components and Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology are the emerging trend in the market. Technological innovation is the key parameter where vendors are spending in technology to improving efficiency and reliability.

Key Players of Military Radar Systems Market:

• General Dynamics

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• Saab AB

• Selex ES

• Thales

• ASELSAN

• Boeing

• Harris

• Lockheed Martin

• Northrop Grumman

• Raytheon

• Terma

Study Objectives of Global Military Radar Systems Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Military Radar Systems Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyse the Global Military Radar Systems Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by platform, and band type

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Military Radar Systems Market.

Regional and Country Analysis of Global Military Radar Systems Market:

As per the MRFR analysis, the Americas region will continue its dominance in the forecast period. Whereas, APAC will have significant growth and is expected to grow at CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period.

In Europe, several security and space programs have been initiated in partnership with major countries such as France, Germany, Italy and Spain. The European Space Agency and the German Aerospace center have invested in radar technology.

Brief TOC:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Objective

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings / Highlights

2.1.1 Investment Opportunities

2.1.2 Market Startegies

2.1.3 Latest Developments

3. Scope Of The Study

3.1 Markets Covered

3.2 Years Considered For The Study (2016-2021)

3.2 Geographic Scope

3.3 Key Stakeholders

4. Assumptions and Limitations

5. Research Methodology

5.1 Primary Research

5.2 Secondary Research

5.3 Econometric and Forecasting Model

Continue…

