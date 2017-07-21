Optical Coherence Tomography Market Research Insights, Business Outlook, Company Profiles, Trends And Forecast 2017-2023

Global Optical Coherence Tomography by technology (Frequency Domain OCT, polarization sensitive OCT), by application by type - Forecast to 2023

Major key Players include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG,Heidelberg Engineering GmbH,Agfa Healthcare,Imalux Corporation,Michelson Diagnostics,Novacam Technologies Inc” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scenario:

Optical Coherence Technology helps to visualize entire structure of eye, vascular system. It helps to know about the surface tissues of the eye. Various eye diseases leading to serious complications drive the market across the globe. Diabetic retinopathy is a serious eye disease which have been found to be prevalent across the globe favoring the demand of these devices. The global market of Optical Coherence Tomography is expected to reach US$ 1.59 billion in 2023 from US$ 0.14 billion in 2016 with a CAGR of approximately 8.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

“OCT is a non-invasive imaging technique. It is a tool for imaging the retina. The technology has been continuously evolving from last few years providing efficiency and effectiveness in imaging of eye tissues. The demand for Optical Coherence Tomography is increasing across the globe. Increase in diabetic retinopathy is a major cause favoring the growth of Optical Coherence Tomography market.”

Optical Coherence Tomography market is expected to reach US$ 1.59 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period from 20117-2023.

Key Players for Optical Coherence Tomography Market:

• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG,

• Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

• Agfa Healthcare.

Other players in this market are:

• Imalux Corporation,

• Michelson Diagnostics,

• Novacam Technologies Inc.

• OPTOPOL Technology S.A

Segmentation:

Global Optical Coherence Tomography market has been segmented

Segmentation on the basis of technology which includes Frequency Domain OCT (FD-OCT), Polarization Sensitive OCT, Spatial Encoded Frequency Domain Time Domain OCT (TDOCT) and others,

Segmentation on the basis of application including Cardiovascular, Ophthalmology, Oncology and others and

Segmentation on the basis of type of optical coherence technology devices which includes Handheld OCT devices, Catheter based OCT devices, Tabletop OCT devices and Doppler OCT devices.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market Research Report- Forecast To 2023”

Table of Content

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Scope Of Study

2.3 Research Objective

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Incidences Of Diabetic Retinopathy

4.1.2 Increasing Awareness About Eye Diseases

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Cost Of Treatment

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6. Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market By Type Of Technology

Continue………….

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

