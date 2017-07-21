Artificial insemination Market Analysis Covering Market Size, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends And Forecast 2023

Artificial insemination by type (Intracervical Insemination, Intrauterine Insemination, Intratubal Insemination), by end users - Forecast to 2023

Major key Players include Labotect GmbH,Hamilton Throne Ltd.,Microtech IVF S.R.O,Rinovum Women's Health LLC,Zander scientific Inc,INVO Bioscience” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

Intrauterine insemination is most common type of artificial dissemination. Artificial insemination helps to overcome problems in conceiving. This is one of the major advantages of artificial insemination. Increase in success rates for the treatment of infertility favor the growth of artificial insemination. Increase in awareness about infertility and reproductive health and decrease in cost of treatment of fertility treatment drive the market for artificial insemination. Global Artificial insemination market was about is expected to reach USD1.95 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.9% during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Global Artificial insemination Market Players:

• Labotect GmbH (Germany),

• Hamilton Throne Ltd. (U.S.),

• Microtech IVF S.R.O. (Czech Republic),

• Rinovum Women's Health LLC (US),

• Zander scientific Inc. (U.S.),

• INVO Bioscience (U.S.),

• Nikon Instruments Inc. (U.S.),

• MedGyn products Inc. (U.S.),

• Conceivex Inc. (US),

• Biogenics Inc. (U.S.),

• LifeGlobal Group LLC (U.S.),

• TenderNeeds Fertility (US)

• Surelife Pte Ltd. (Singapore).

Labotect GmbH is a major player in artificial insemination market. The company develops products for use in assisted reproduction, medical science laboratories and medical surgery. Incubation technique is one of the key areas of the company helping it to maintain competitive advantage. Its products include embryo transfer catheters and puncture needle are the products for artificial insemination.

Hamilton Throne Ltd. Is a leading provider for computer aided sperm analysis and advanced laser system. IVOS, CEROS, human motility II are sperm analysis products. In September 2016, the company acquired Embryotech Laboratories, a company providing testing assays and quality control services.

Segmentation:

Global artificial insemination market has been segmented on the basis of type of procedure which includes intracervical insemination, intrauterine insemination, intratubal insemination and other procedures. End users are hospitals, clinics, fertility centers and others.

Regional Analysis:

Depending on geographic region, artificial insemination market is segmented into four key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Americas dominates the market for artificial insemination. The cost of artificial insemination in America in between USD 300 to USD 500 per attempt. According to American Society of Reproductive Health, the typical success rate is 10 to 20 percent. Continuous increasing in number of fertility clinics in the U.S and Canada, and rising trend of planned pregnancy favor the growth of this market in America. The European market is also growing continuously. Deterioration of reproductive health among women, increased age of women at the time of pregnancy, rising per-capita income levels, and increasing demand of technological advancement in artificial insemination drive the market in Europe. Asia-Pacific market is expected to show fastest growth in the artificial insemination market during the forecast period.

Table of Content

1. Report Prologue

2. Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Threats

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5. Market Factor Analysis.

Continue……..

