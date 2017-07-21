Global GNSS Chip Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

GNSS Chip Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022

Summary

Global GNSS Chip market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Qualcomm Incorporated

ST Microelectronics N.V.

Mediatek Inc.

U-Blox Holdings AG

Intel Corporation

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

Broadcom Corporation

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

Skyworks Solutions Inc

Navika Electronics

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of GNSS Chip in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Smart Phones

In-Vehicle Networking Systems

Personal Navigational Devices

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of GNSS Chip for each application, including

Consumer Electronics

Agriculture

Automotive

Defense

Marine Industry

Others

Table of Contents

Global GNSS Chip Market Research Report 2017

1 GNSS Chip Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GNSS Chip

1.2 GNSS Chip Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global GNSS Chip Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global GNSS Chip Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Smart Phones

1.2.4 In-Vehicle Networking Systems

1.2.5 Personal Navigational Devices

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global GNSS Chip Segment by Application

1.3.1 GNSS Chip Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Agriculture

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Defense

1.3.6 Marine Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global GNSS Chip Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global GNSS Chip Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of GNSS Chip (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global GNSS Chip Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global GNSS Chip Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

….

7 Global GNSS Chip Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Qualcomm Incorporated

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 GNSS Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Qualcomm Incorporated GNSS Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 ST Microelectronics N.V.

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 GNSS Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 ST Microelectronics N.V. GNSS Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Mediatek Inc.

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 GNSS Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Mediatek Inc. GNSS Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 U-Blox Holdings AG

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 GNSS Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 U-Blox Holdings AG GNSS Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Intel Corporation

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 GNSS Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Intel Corporation GNSS Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 GNSS Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Furuno Electric Co., Ltd. GNSS Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Broadcom Corporation

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 GNSS Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Broadcom Corporation GNSS Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 GNSS Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. GNSS Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Skyworks Solutions Inc

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 GNSS Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Skyworks Solutions Inc GNSS Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Navika Electronics

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 GNSS Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Navika Electronics GNSS Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

