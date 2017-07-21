Naval Combat Systems Market Analysis and Global Forecast to 2021

Global Naval Combat Systems Market Report by Systems and by Geography- Forecast to 2021

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis of Naval Combat Systems

The global Naval Combat Systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2016-2021. Growing tension at South China Sea, Indian Ocean, illegal trade, and immigration are the major factors driving the demand, thus resulting in the procurement of unmanned underwater vehicles and investment in naval combat system to counter national security threats.

International Boundary Waters Treaty Act and other intergovernmental regulation to restrict the implementation of warfare systems are the challenges which would hamper the growth of the market. Other challenges are lack of advance technologies and outdated surveillance & radar systems are the factors impacting the growth, but at the same time it provides an opportunity to government and companies to modernize and produce state of the art technology to overcome the problem.

Key Player of Naval Combat Systems Market:

• BAE Systems

• Lockheed Martin

• Raytheon

• Thales

• General Dynamics

• Harris Corporation

• L-3 Communication Systems

• Northrop Grumman

• Sagem

Study Objectives of Naval Combat Systems:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Naval Combat Systems market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To Analyze the Naval Combat Systems market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters five force analysis.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to six main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by systems

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments in the global Naval Combat Systems market

Brief TOC:

1 Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Objective

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings / Highlights

2.1.1 Investment Opportunities

2.1.2 Market Startegies

2.1.3 Latest Developments

3 Scope of the Study

3.1 Markets Covered

3.2 Years Considered for the Study (2016-2021)

3.2 Geographic Scope

3.3 Key Stakeholders

4 Assumptions and Limitations

5 Research Methodology

5.1 Primary Research

5.2 Secondary Research

5.3 Econometric and Forecasting Model

Continue…

