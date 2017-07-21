Bio-Fertilizers Industry Analysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Global Forecast to 2027

Market Research Future

Global Bio-Fertilizers Market -by Type, Application Method (Root Dipping), Form (Liquid) and Region - Forecast to 2027

Major Key Players are Bio Nature Technology PTE Ltd, Novozymes A/S, National Fertilizers Limited, Kribhco, China Bio-fertilizer AG, and Symborg S.L” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a Half-Cooked Research Report (HCRR) on Global Bio-Fertilizers Market

Global Bio-Fertilizers Market - Overview

Fertilizers and pesticides can be considered as two sides of a coin of agriculture. Fertilizer is food and pesticide is medicine for plants in conventional agriculture. On the other hand, bio fertilizer and or bio pesticide are referred to each one of them respectively in sustainable or environmental friendly system. Bio fertilizers are low cost, renewable sources of plants nutrients which supplement chemical fertilizers. These are nothing but selected strains of beneficial soil microorganisms cultured in the laboratory and packed in a suitable carrier. They can be used either for seed treatment or soil application. Bio fertilizers generate plants nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorous through their activities in the soil or rhizosphere and make available to plants in a gradual manner. Bio fertilizers are gaining momentum recently due to the increasing emphasis on maintenance of soil health, minimize environmental pollution and cut down on the use of chemicals in agriculture. In rain fed agriculture, these inputs gain added importance in view of their low cost, as most of the farmers are small marginal and cannot afford to buy expensive chemical fertilizers, Bio fertilizers are also ideal input for reducing the cost of cultivation and for practicing organic farming.

Globally, the market for Bio-Fertilizers has been rising owing to the environmental awareness, enhancing soil fertility and increasing demand for organic food. Augmented awareness of health, due to the Health hazards involved with the chemical fertilizers and pesticides customers’ inclination towards organic products is prevailing which ensues the growth of the market. While, factors such as lack of awareness and lower adoption rate of Bio-Fertilizers by farmers is anticipated to pose as a challenge to the market growth of Bio-Fertilizers.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1386

Global Bio - Fertilizers Market - Key Players

The global bio fertilizers market appears to be highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous large and small players having global and regional presence in the market. The market will witness an intensified completion due to an increase in product and service leeway. The players operating in the market compete based on pricing, innovation, service, reputation, distribution, and promotion. The advances in technology and a significant capital investment these factors are considered as major setbacks. Innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and brand reinforcement remain the key trends for leading players operating in the highly competitive global market of bio fertilizers.

Some of the key players profiled in Global Bio fertilizers Market report include- AgriLife, Antibiotice S.A, Bio Nature Technology PTE Ltd, Novozymes A/S, National Fertilizers Limited, Kribhco, China Bio-fertilizer AG, and Symborg S.L

Global Bio – Fertilizers Market - Segments

The Bio Fertilizers Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

• Segmentation On the basis of Type: Comprises nitrogen fixing bacteria phosphate solubilizing bacteria, plant growth promoting bacteria, vesicular arbuscular mycorrhiza, and others.

• Segmentation On the basis of Application Method: Comprises root dipping, seed treatment, soil, and others.

• Segmentation On the basis of Form: Comprises Liquid, powder and granular.

• & others.

• Segmentation On the basis of Regions: Comprises Geographical regions - North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Access the market data and market information presented through more than 60 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report “Bio-Fertilizers Market - Forecast to 2027”

Global Bio- Fertilizers Market - Synopsis & Scenario

One of the upcoming trends expected to provide impetus to the growth of bio fertilizers market is the emergence of liquid bio fertilizers, which are liquid formulations containing the desired microorganisms, micronutrients, and chemicals promoting the formation of resting spores. This helps the bio fertilizer to attain a longer shelf life and tolerance to adverse conditions. Moreover, liquid bio fertilizers have a shelf life of nearly two years, and they are very tolerant to high temperatures and ultra-violet radiations. Also, the microbe density in such bio fertilizers is higher in comparison to solid bio fertilizers. They are applied using power sprayers, fertigation tanks, hand sprayers, and as a basal manure mixed along with farmyard manure. These liquid bio fertilizers also have a very high enzymatic activity, leading to the high adoption rate amongst farmers.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bio-fertilizers-market-1386

Global Bio - Fertilizers Market - Regional Analysis

• Europe dominates the Global Bio-Fertilizers Market with the largest market share followed by North America.

• Asia-Pacific and RoW are the other major markets for Global Bio-Fertilizers and are expected to grow at a substantial rate of a CAGR during 2016 to 2027.

• Bio Fertilizers market is projected to grow with a striking rate of CAGR; witnessing an exponential growth crossing its previous growth records by the end of the forecasted period (2016 – 2027).



About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.