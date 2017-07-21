PlayerAuctions is Hyped Up About Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s new features include a solo campaign, clans and character continuity, and no more Grimoire Cards.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Destiny 2 is the long-awaited sequel of Destiny, the first-person shooter (FPS) MMO, a game that people didn’t think would be a smash hit. Sure, there have been other FPS MMOs around for a while, but none of them are as attractive as Destiny.

What’s New with Destiny 2?

Solo Campaign

The sequel features a solo campaign rather than the straight out multiplayer-only gameplay in Destiny. It seems like an odd choice for a multiplayer-focused game. Even though the first mission is available during the beta stage, a reviewer stated that they didn’t “feel alone or abandoned” because of the interactive NPCs.

No More Grimoire Cards

The game drops Grimoire Cards entirely; instead, it focuses on telling the story throughout the gameplay. Hurrah for a proper tale! It seems like Bungie is taking more of a cinematic approach to the story, focusing on character development and narrative. Expect relatable, memorable characters in an epic account that span the galaxy.

Clans and Character Continuity

Clans will have a new feature called the “Guided Games,” which enable Clans with incomplete members to seek a player outside of the clan to make a full party. There are other new features to look forward to, though there isn't much info on those yet.

Players from Destiny have the option to move their clans to Destiny 2 through Bungie.net, which will last for one month (Clan creation goes live, after). There could be a feature to transfer your character somehow too, but for now, it’s only a rumor.

Release Dates

Although Destiny 2 releases September 6, 2017, for both PS4 and Xbox One, the closed beta for PS4 has been open since July 18. In fact, it will run until Friday, July 21st, with Xbox’s beta running a day late on the 19th. Those who pre-ordered the game may access the beta on their chosen console. It features the first mission of the solo campaign, “Strike mode,” and new features of PvP, such as the “Countdown” mode. During open beta, the Farm will open for players to explore on the 23rd.

The PC version of Destiny 2 launches October 24, a few weeks after the console release. The beta testing will happen sometime in August. In the meantime pre-order CD Keys for Destiny 2 so that you can be up to speed with things.



