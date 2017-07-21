Human Genetics Market Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2024

Human genetic market, by instruments (Accessories, Device), by end-user (Hospital, Clinic, Research center), by method, by application - Global Forecast 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About Human Genetics Market:

Genetics is the study of genes, their functions and their effects. Among the various types of genetics such as molecular genetics, developmental genetics, population genetics and quantitative genetics, human genetics is the study that deals with the inheritance occurs in human beings. It encompasses a variety of overlapping fields such as classical genetics, cytogenetic, molecular genetics, genomics and many more.

The study of human heredity occupies a central position in genetics. Much of this interest stems from a basic desire to know who humans are and why they are as they are. It can be useful as it can answer questions about human nature, understand the diseases and development of effective disease treatment, and understand genetics of human life. At a more practical level, an understanding of human heredity is of critical importance in the prediction, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases that have a genetic component.

Major Key Players:

• Agilent Technologies (U.S.),

• Bode Technology (U.S.),

• GE Healthcare (U.K.),

• Illumina (U.S.),

• LGC Forensics (U.K.),

• Orchid Cellmark, Inc. (U.S.),

• Promega Corporation (U.S.),

• QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands),

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).

Human Genetics Market Growth Influencer:

The growth driver includes: advancement of genetics testing technologies, rising genetic diseases, and rising awareness in terms of increasing knowledge about the potential benefits in genetic testing. Furthermore, aging population and increasing incidence of cancer cases are the other factors propelling growth of human genetics market.

The market for screening the newborns, diagnosing rare and fatal disorders, and predicting the probability of occurrence of abnormalities & diseases are likely to expand. Particularly, genetic tests to screen the newborns are expected to expand immensely over the coming years. Furthermore, the genetic disorders caused by microorganisms such Zika virus is one of the major concern behind of microcephaly. Microcephaly is a birth defect that is associated with a small head and incomplete brain development in newborns that transferred from mother to her child. Such, diseases are expected raise the application of the human genetic studies there by driving by the market. However, the high costing instruments and lack of experienced professionals are the major restraints for the growth of Human genetics market.

Test the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 121 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Human Genetics Market Research Report - Global Forecast to 2024”.

Human Genetics Market Segmentation:

The Human genetics market can be segmented into by methods, by product, by applications and by end-users.

Major Human genetics market by methods: cytogenetic, molecular, presymptomatic and prenatal.

Human genetics market by product: Consumables, devices and accessories

Human genetics market by applications: research, diagnostic and forensic science and others.

Human genetics market by end-users: hospitals, clinics, research centers and forensic departments.

Latest Trends:

Agilent technologies have developed Human Gene expression micro arrays in 2014which provide comprehensive coverage of genes and transcripts using the latest annotation databases. It provides up-to date content; widest dynamic range of over 5 logs ensures detection of low and high expressers for the most biologically relevant data and fully customizable content with multiple formats for the most flexible experimental design

Bode Technology (Bode), one of the leading providers of forensic DNA services, has acquired Chromosomal Laboratories, Inc. in 2012, a leading provider of DNA testing for immigration and private paternity. By adding this expertise to its portfolio of service offerings, Bode is utilizing its vast international and domestic presence to provide best in class immigration paternity and private paternity testing to clients worldwide. Bode is a wholly owned subsidiary of Solution Point International, Inc.

The report on Human Genetics Market comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

This report will provide the clear picture of current market scenario of Human genetic market globally as well as the country level markets. The report also provides the information about human genetic market by various methods which are used to perform the testing, by products and by applications. It also provides the detailed information about the study and research which are being performed by the forensic and diagnostic institutes and departments which will benefit the end users and global test device manufacturers and suppliers.

