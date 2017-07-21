Protein Engineering Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Global Forecast to 2024

Protein Engineering Market Research Report, By Type, By End users (Pharmaceutical, Bio-technology) By Applications By Method- Global Forecast to 2024

Protein engineering is the designing and construction of new proteins by modifying amino acid sequences to produce enzymes & desired properties or the synthesis of protein with particular structure. It is an important technology that increases our basic understanding of how enzymes function and have evolved, and it is the key method of improving enzyme properties for applications in pharmaceuticals, green chemistry and biofuels.

The objectives of Protein engineering is to create an enzyme which is superior in its properties to produce high value chemicals in large quantities, and to produce biological compounds which includes synthetic peptide, storage protein and synthetic drugs which will be superior to normal one.

Protein Engineering Application:

To improve the properties such as thermo stability, specificity and catalytic efficiency in food and detergent market engineering is been used. Food industry makes use of a variety of food-processing enzymes, such as amylases and lipases, the properties of which are improved using recombinant DNA technology and protein engineering. Also it is beneficial to reduce the toxic compound and to improve the environmental applications, such as the use of enzymes in waste management and pollution control. The study of cancer treatment is one of the major interest areas in medical under protein engineering. Recently, the term “modular protein engineering” has been introduced for emerging cancer therapies. It is also giving useful inputs for antibiotics.

Protein engineering applications cover a broad range which also includes biocatalysts for food industry, and nanotechnology industry.

High cost of tools & instruments used and untrained personnel is the main restraints of this market.

Protein engineering market segmentation:

The protein engineering market is growing on rapid basis. The growth factors includes increased preference of protein drugs over non-protein drugs, reduction of time and cost for drug discovery, and high growth rate of lifestyle diseases.

The protein engineering market segmented into types, method, applications and its end-users.

Protein engineering market by types includes: Instrument, Reagents and Services & Software.

Protein engineering market by methods includes: Rational protein design and directed evolution.

Protein engineering market by applications includes: Food and detergent industries, environment applications, medical applications, biopolymer production, and Nano biotechnology.

Protein engineering market by End users includes: Academic research institutes, pharmaceuticals and bio-technology companies and contract engineering organizations.

Protein engineering market regional analysis:

The regional analysis consists of North America, Europe, and Asian market. The Protein engineering market is been growing with an approximate rate of 50% worldwide.

North America

The market segments of North America include tissue engineering, cell culture, protein engineering, biomaterials and micro-reactor. North America is leading in Protein engineering market followed by Europe and Asia because of the rising prevalence of lifestyle associated diseases and increasing adoption of protein based drugs in the region. Governments of the U.S., Canada, and Brazil have been highly supportive of advancements in protein engineering, creating a favorable regulatory environment for companies in the North American market.

Asia

Asian Countries such as India, china, Japan are showing good growth in this market in upcoming years. The growth factors for the protein engineering market in these countries are the large pool of patients, increasing health care awareness, increasing health care expenditure, rising government initiatives, and rising funding for drug discovery in the region.

