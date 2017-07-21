Dental Services Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020

The analysts forecast the global dental services market to grow at a CAGR of 13.81% during the period 2016-2020.

PUNE, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Dental Services Market

Description

Dental services market is one of the fastest emerging markets in the healthcare sector. It is one of the major revenue generators in the medical field, as it is regarded as one of the most expensive medical services being offered so far. The market is segmented based on the services offered and end-users for these dental services.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dental services market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from dental implant services, orthodontic dental services, cosmetic dentistry services, periodontal dental services.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/687132-global-dental-services-market-2016-2020

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Dental Services Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Coast Dental Services

• mydentist

• Abano Healthcare Group

• Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)

Other prominent vendors

• 1300SMILES

• American Dental Partners

• Apollo White Dental

• Aspen Dental Management

• Axiss Dental

• Birner Dental Management Services

• Brighter Dental Care

• Dental Services Group

• Enel-Med

• Floss Dental

• Folktandvården Stockholms län

• Gentle Dentistry

• Great Expressions Dental Centers

• Healthway Medical

• InterDent

• Kool Smiles

• Laboratorio Lucas Nicolas

• Midwest Dental

• Northwestern Management Services

• Novadent

• Oasis Dental Care

• Oral Care AB

• Oral Hammaslääkärit

• Orasolv AB

• Pacific Dental Services

• PlusTerveys Oy

• Praktikertjänst AB

• ReachOut Healthcare America

• Smile Brands

Market driver

• Upcoming laser dentistry and painless treatment

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High-cost factor hindering the adoption of dental services

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Collaboration with leading insurance providers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/687132-global-dental-services-market-2016-2020

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by services

• Dental implant services

• Orthodontic dental services

• Cosmetic dentistry

• Periodontal dental services

• Other dental services

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users

• Hospitals

• Dental clinics

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Dental services market in Americas

• Dental services market in EMEA

• Dental services market in APAC

PART 09: Market drivers

• Upcoming laser dentistry and painless treatment

• Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and smile makeover

• Increasing prevalence of the dental diseases in teenagers and adults

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

• High-cost factor hindering the adoption of dental services

• Lack of services

• Lack of medical coverage for the dental services

• Migration of oral healthcare professionals

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Collaboration with leading insurance providers

• Rise in medical tourism

• Usage of advanced robotic technology through dental imaging

• Dental awareness campaigns

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

• Geographic presence - key vendor analysis

• Coast Dental Services

• mydentist

• Abano Healthcare Group

• Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)