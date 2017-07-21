Forbes China Named Bo Zhang, Co-Founder and VP of Apostle Inc, as One of the Most Brilliant Young Entrepreneurs Under 30

Bo Zhang, PhD

SUNNYVALE, CA, USA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forbes China named Apostle Inc’s co-Founder and VP of Chemistry, Bo Zhang, PhD, as one of the most brilliant young entrepreneurs in its annual “30 Under 30 China” list in the category of healthcare and science.

This list features 300 young innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders who are challenging conventions and making an impact in the world. It includes 30 members under the age of 30 for each of the 10 categories that make up the list. The 10 categories include consumer technology; enterprise technology; entertainment and sports; the arts; finance and venture capital; industry, manufacturing and energy; healthcare and science; social entrepreneurs and education; media, marketing and advertising; and retail and e-commerce. Listees were evaluated by more than 31 judges.

“I’d like to thank Forbes China for the recognition,” said Bo Zhang, co-Founder and VP of Chemistry at Apostle. “I hope Apostle’s novel AI-Enabled nanoDiagnostic Technology will soon bring value to our human race.” “Bo is a brilliant friend. It’s my pleasure and honor to team up with him,” said David Ge, co-Founder and CEO of Apostle. “Together let’s reshape the landscape of the world’s healthcare.”

Dr. Bo Zhang has more than 10 years of experience in new materials & biotechnology research, and its industrial transformation. He has published over 30 original research papers on top journals (such as Nature Medicine, Nature Materials, Nature Photonics, Nature Communications, PNAS), and has published multiple international patents, which were licensed to biotech companies. Dr. Zhang has served as principal investigator for research projects funded by several research institutes, including the National Institute of Health (NIH). Dr. Zhang has won the gold medal of National Chemistry Olympiad of China in 2006. He has been the recipient of Materials Research Society Silver Awards, Mona M. Burgess SIGF Fellow, William S. Johnson Fellowship, Fellowship for Chinese Student Study Abroad, etc.

Based on his research in new materials and biotechnology, Dr. Zhang has demonstrated great passion in the clinical applications of these technologies. Dr. Zhang has collaborated with Professor Brian Feldman at Stanford University, an expert in Pediatric Endocrinology, on the development of a novel diagnostic technology for Type 1 Diabetes (Nature Medicine, 2014). He has collaborated with Professor Benjamin Pinsky at Stanford, an expert in infectious diseases, on the development of novel Zika diagnostics (Nature Medicine, 2017). He has collaborated with Professor Paul Utz and Professor Samuel Strober at Stanford, experts in autoimmune diseases, on the development of novel Lupus diagnostics (Plos One, Journal of Autoimmunity, 2013). He has collaborated with Professor Jose Montoya and Professor Christelle Pomares at Stanford, experts in toxoplasmosis research, on the development of novel Toxoplasmosis diagnostics (Diagnostic Microbiology and Infectious Disease, 2017). He has collaborated with Professor Jeffery Glenn at Stanford, an expert in hepatitis research, on the development of novel Hepatitis D diagnostics (Hepatology, 2016).

At Apostle, Dr. Bo Zhang has been leading the chemical R&D and manufacturing of the Apostle MiniMax and AID technology. The PCT patent is currently pending and the Apostle MiniMax products are under extensive testing.

Dr. Bo Zhang received his Ph.D. of Chemistry from Stanford University in 2015 and received his B.S. of Chemistry from Peking University in 2010.

Apostle Inc is a biotechnology company in Sunnyvale, CA. It’s in the business of the research, development, licensing, and sales of novel MiniMax magnetic nanoparticle technology, Triton cancer genome deep learning technology, AI-enabled nanoDiagnostics (AID) technology, and the related intellectual properties, products, and services for diagnosis and treatment of human diseases, to fundamentally improve the accuracy of cancer diagnosis at early stage.

