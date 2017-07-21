Behavioral Biometric 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 17.34% and Forecast to 2020

The analysts forecast the global behavioral biometric market to grow at a CAGR of 17.34% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Behavioral Biometric Market

Description

Behavioral biometrics helps in uniquely identifying an individual based on measurable patterns of human traits such as keystroke analysis, voice authentication, and signature verification of an individual.

Keystroke biometrics allows an individual's identification based on the manner and rhythm of typing on a keyboard. Thus, keystroke analysis can be used for an individual's identification and authentication.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global behavioral biometric market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of biometric solutions, including hardware, software, integrated solutions, and services used in voice recognition, keystroke analysis, and signature analysis systems. The revenue generated from aftersales services is not considered.

The market is divided into the following segments based on technology:

• Voice recognition

• Keystroke recognition

• Signature recognition

The Global Behavioral Biometric market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AGNITiO

• AuthenWare

• ID Control

• M2SYS Technology

• Nuance Communications

• SAfran

Other prominent vendors

• Biometric Signature ID

• Certify

• CIC

• Cyber-SIGN

• Decillion Group

• Deepnet Security

• DynaSig, Hitachi

• KeCrypt, Kofax

• Odyssey Technologies

• OneVault

• Parascript

• Scriptel

• SOFTPRO

• SpeechPro

• SQN Banking Systems

• SutiSoft

• Uniphore

• ValidSoft

• VoicePass

• VoicePIN

• VoiceTrust

• Voice Security Systems

• WonderNet

Market driver

• Need for advanced security in government sector

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Rise in error rates

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Multimodal biometrics

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market description

• Working of voice recognition systems

• Working of keystroke recognition

• Working of signature recognition

• Comparison of various behavioral biometric technologies

• Deployment models

• Assumptions

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Emerging behavioral biometric technologies

• Gait analysis

• EEG

PART 08: Lifecycle analysis

PART 09: Market segmentation by technology

• Global behavioral biometric market by technology segmentation 2015-2020

• Voice recognition in global behavioral biometric market

• Keystroke recognition in global behavioral biometric market

• Signature recognition in global behavioral biometric market

PART 10: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global behavioral biometric market by end-user segmentation 2015-2020

• Global behavioral biometric market in government sector

• Global behavioral biometric market in BFSI sector

• Global behavioral biometric market in automotive sector

• Global behavioral biometric market in healthcare sector

• Global behavioral biometric market in education sector

PART 11: Geographical segmentation

• Global behavioral biometric market by geographical segmentation 2015-2020

• Global behavioral biometric market by geographical segmentation (revenue)

PART 12: Buying criteria

PART 13: Market challenges

• Rise in error rates

• Lack of established international standards

• Competition from non-biometric technologies

• Vulnerability of biometric systems

PART 14: Market trends

• Multimodal biometrics

• Implementation of voice biometrics in healthcare sector

• Adoption of voice biometrics in BFSI sector

• Signature verification on smartphones

PART 15: Vendor landscape

• Product offerings

• Vendor matrix

• Competitive scenario

• Mergers and acquisitions

• Partnerships

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

