Polysilicon 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 17.2% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the Global Polysilicon market to grow at a CAGR of 17.2 percent over the period 2014-2019.

Global Polysilicon Market

Description

Polysilicon is the purest form of silicon and the second most abundant element available in nature. It is used as a feedstock material in most solar energy applications. The processing of polysilicon is the initial step in the manufacture of silicon-based solar PV equipment. Apart from its usage in the PV industry, polysilicon is also extensively used in the Semiconductor industry for the manufacture of electronic-grade semiconductor products. Currently, the major part of the revenue of the Global Polysilicon market is generated from the PV industry.

Covered in this Report 
The Global Polysilicon market can be segmented into three divisions by purity grade: Electronic Grade, Medium Grade, and Upgraded Metallurgical Grade. The market is divided into two segments by end-user types: PV Industry and Semi-conductor Industry.

 

The Global Polysilicon Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Polysilicon market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA 

Key Vendors 
• GCL-Poly Energy 
• Hemlock Semiconductor 
• OCI 
• Wacker Chemie

Other Prominent Vendors 
• AE Polysilicon 
• CSG Holding 
• Daqo New Energy 
• KCC 
• LDK Solar 
• MEMC Electronic Materials 
• PV Crystalox 
• Renewable Energy 
• Tokuyama 
• Woongjin Polysilicon

Market Driver 
• Increase in Solar Energy Consumption 
For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge 
• Fluctuating Prices 
For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Trend 
• Decrease in Production Cost 
For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

01.Executive Summary 

List of Abbreviations 
Scope of the Report 
03.1 Market Overview 
    03.2 Product Offerings 
Market Research Methodology 
04.1 Market Research Process 
    04.2 Research Methodology 
Introduction 
Market Landscape 
06.1 Market Overview 
    06.2 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue 
      06.2.1 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue 
      06.2.2 Market Size and Forecast by Production 
      06.2.3 Global Polysilicon Market by Price 
    06.3 Five Forces Analysis 
Market Segmentation by Grade
    07.1 Global Polysilicon Market by Purity Grade 2014 
    07.2 Global Polysilicon Market by Purity Grade 2019 
    07.3 Global Polysilicon Market by Electronic-Grade Polysilicon (>9N) 
      07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    07.4 Global Polysilicon Market by Medium-Grade Polysilicon (6-9N) 
      07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    07.5 Global Polysilicon Market by Upgraded Metallurgical-Grade Polysilicon(>5N) 
      07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast 
Market Segmentation by End-users 
08.1 Global Polysilicon Market by End-users Segmentation 2014 
    08.2 Global Polysilicon Market by End-users Segmentation 2019 
    08.3 Global Polysilicon Market in the PV Industry 
      08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast by Production 
      08.3.2 Global Solar PV Installations by MW 2014 
      08.3.3 Global Solar PV Installations by Demand 2014 
    08.4 Global Polysilicon Market by Semi-Conductor Industry 
      08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast 
Geographical Segmentation 
09.1 Global Polysilicon Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014 
    09.2 Global Polysilicon Market by Geographical Segmentation 2019 
    09.3 Polysilicon Market in the APAC Region 
      09.3.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    09.4 Polysilicon Market in the EMEA Region 
      09.4.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    09.5 Polysilicon Market in the Americas 
      09.5.1 Market Size and Forecast 
Key Leading Countries 
10.1 China 
    10.2 Germany 
    10.3 US 
Buying Criteria 
Market Growth Drivers 
Drivers and their Impact 
Market Challenges 
Impact of Drivers and Challeng
 ………..CONTINUED

 

wiseguyreports

