Polysilicon 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 17.2% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the Global Polysilicon market to grow at a CAGR of 17.2 percent over the period 2014-2019.

Global Polysilicon Market

Description

Polysilicon is the purest form of silicon and the second most abundant element available in nature. It is used as a feedstock material in most solar energy applications. The processing of polysilicon is the initial step in the manufacture of silicon-based solar PV equipment. Apart from its usage in the PV industry, polysilicon is also extensively used in the Semiconductor industry for the manufacture of electronic-grade semiconductor products. Currently, the major part of the revenue of the Global Polysilicon market is generated from the PV industry.

Covered in this Report

The Global Polysilicon market can be segmented into three divisions by purity grade: Electronic Grade, Medium Grade, and Upgraded Metallurgical Grade. The market is divided into two segments by end-user types: PV Industry and Semi-conductor Industry.

The Global Polysilicon Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Polysilicon market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key Vendors

• GCL-Poly Energy

• Hemlock Semiconductor

• OCI

• Wacker Chemie

Other Prominent Vendors

• AE Polysilicon

• CSG Holding

• Daqo New Energy

• KCC

• LDK Solar

• MEMC Electronic Materials

• PV Crystalox

• Renewable Energy

• Tokuyama

• Woongjin Polysilicon

Market Driver

• Increase in Solar Energy Consumption

Market Challenge

• Fluctuating Prices

Market Trend

• Decrease in Production Cost

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

01.Executive Summary

List of Abbreviations

Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

Introduction

Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.2 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

06.2.1 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

06.2.2 Market Size and Forecast by Production

06.2.3 Global Polysilicon Market by Price

06.3 Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Grade

07.1 Global Polysilicon Market by Purity Grade 2014

07.2 Global Polysilicon Market by Purity Grade 2019

07.3 Global Polysilicon Market by Electronic-Grade Polysilicon (>9N)

07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.4 Global Polysilicon Market by Medium-Grade Polysilicon (6-9N)

07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.5 Global Polysilicon Market by Upgraded Metallurgical-Grade Polysilicon(>5N)

07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

Market Segmentation by End-users

08.1 Global Polysilicon Market by End-users Segmentation 2014

08.2 Global Polysilicon Market by End-users Segmentation 2019

08.3 Global Polysilicon Market in the PV Industry

08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast by Production

08.3.2 Global Solar PV Installations by MW 2014

08.3.3 Global Solar PV Installations by Demand 2014

08.4 Global Polysilicon Market by Semi-Conductor Industry

08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

Geographical Segmentation

09.1 Global Polysilicon Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014

09.2 Global Polysilicon Market by Geographical Segmentation 2019

09.3 Polysilicon Market in the APAC Region

09.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

09.4 Polysilicon Market in the EMEA Region

09.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

09.5 Polysilicon Market in the Americas

09.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

Key Leading Countries

10.1 China

10.2 Germany

10.3 US

Buying Criteria

Market Growth Drivers

Drivers and their Impact

Market Challenges

Impact of Drivers and Challeng

