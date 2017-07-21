Polysilicon 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 17.2% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the Global Polysilicon market to grow at a CAGR of 17.2 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Description
Polysilicon is the purest form of silicon and the second most abundant element available in nature. It is used as a feedstock material in most solar energy applications. The processing of polysilicon is the initial step in the manufacture of silicon-based solar PV equipment. Apart from its usage in the PV industry, polysilicon is also extensively used in the Semiconductor industry for the manufacture of electronic-grade semiconductor products. Currently, the major part of the revenue of the Global Polysilicon market is generated from the PV industry.
Covered in this Report
The Global Polysilicon market can be segmented into three divisions by purity grade: Electronic Grade, Medium Grade, and Upgraded Metallurgical Grade. The market is divided into two segments by end-user types: PV Industry and Semi-conductor Industry.
The Global Polysilicon Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Polysilicon market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key Vendors
• GCL-Poly Energy
• Hemlock Semiconductor
• OCI
• Wacker Chemie
Other Prominent Vendors
• AE Polysilicon
• CSG Holding
• Daqo New Energy
• KCC
• LDK Solar
• MEMC Electronic Materials
• PV Crystalox
• Renewable Energy
• Tokuyama
• Woongjin Polysilicon
Market Driver
• Increase in Solar Energy Consumption
Market Challenge
• Fluctuating Prices
Market Trend
• Decrease in Production Cost
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
01.Executive Summary
List of Abbreviations
Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
Introduction
Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue
06.2.1 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue
06.2.2 Market Size and Forecast by Production
06.2.3 Global Polysilicon Market by Price
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Grade
07.1 Global Polysilicon Market by Purity Grade 2014
07.2 Global Polysilicon Market by Purity Grade 2019
07.3 Global Polysilicon Market by Electronic-Grade Polysilicon (>9N)
07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.4 Global Polysilicon Market by Medium-Grade Polysilicon (6-9N)
07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.5 Global Polysilicon Market by Upgraded Metallurgical-Grade Polysilicon(>5N)
07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
Market Segmentation by End-users
08.1 Global Polysilicon Market by End-users Segmentation 2014
08.2 Global Polysilicon Market by End-users Segmentation 2019
08.3 Global Polysilicon Market in the PV Industry
08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast by Production
08.3.2 Global Solar PV Installations by MW 2014
08.3.3 Global Solar PV Installations by Demand 2014
08.4 Global Polysilicon Market by Semi-Conductor Industry
08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
Geographical Segmentation
09.1 Global Polysilicon Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014
09.2 Global Polysilicon Market by Geographical Segmentation 2019
09.3 Polysilicon Market in the APAC Region
09.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.4 Polysilicon Market in the EMEA Region
09.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.5 Polysilicon Market in the Americas
09.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
Key Leading Countries
10.1 China
10.2 Germany
10.3 US
Buying Criteria
Market Growth Drivers
Drivers and their Impact
Market Challenges
Impact of Drivers and Challeng
………..CONTINUED
