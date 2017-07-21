Application Security Market 2017 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits & Analysis

Application Security Market, By Component (Solution, Service), By Solution (Web Application Security, Mobile Application Security) - Forecast 2023

Checkmarx (Israel), Acunetix (Malta), Rapid7 (U.S.), Trustwave (U.S.), High-Tech Bridge (Switzerland), Contrast Security (U.S.)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

Application security refers to precautionary measures and adoption of hardware, software and procedural methods to improve application security from external threats. Security measures and sound application routine prevents the unauthorized access to sensitive data.

Increasing monetary transaction through mobile application which consists of confidential information such as account details, banking and login details of user is one of the significant factor driving market growth. The study indicates, by testing type segment, interactive application security testing is expected to account for highest market share and static application security testing is expected to contribute largest share in application security market. As majority of hackers attack the application layer to access the confidential information. IAST solution is expected to acquire highest market share due to its ability to detect complex application vulnerabilities. By vertical segment, BFSI accounts for highest market share owing to growing usage of money transactions application that consists of critical information and login details are more prone to hack data easily. The study also indicates, increasing adoption of internet of things and bring your own device technology (BYOD) is fueling the growth of application security market.

The Application Security Market is segmented on the basis of component, testing type, deployment, organization size and vertical. The solution segment includes web application security and mobile application security. Web application security prevents data from various threats that mainly attack the application code. Web application firewall are software and hardware solution for protecting data against application security threats. They empower users by securing data from stealing and manipulation. This solution is developed to analyze incoming traffic to block attacker attempts thereby minimizing the paying cost for any code deficiencies. It consists of various control measures to prevent data from being hacked that includes cryptography, denial of service, authorization and information gathering.

The application security market is expected to grow at approximately USD 10 Billion by 2023, at 25% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3624

Major Key Players:

• Veracode (U.S.)

• HPE (U.S.)

• Synopsys (U.S.)

• IBM (U.S.)

• WhiteHat Security (U.S.)

• Qualys (U.S.)

• Checkmarx (Israel)

• Acunetix (Malta)

• Rapid7 (U.S.)

• Trustwave (U.S.)

• High-Tech Bridge (Switzerland)

• Contrast Security (U.S.)

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Application Security Market -Forecast to 2023”.

Application Security Market Segmentation:

The application security market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, solution service, business department, organization size and vertical. Testing type segment, is bifurcated into static application security, dynamic application security and interactive application security. Static application security testing empowers developers by monitoring their code constantly and detecting security flaws at initial stage of development. It provides quick solution to problems related to high risk issues without the disturbing the process of application build.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of application security market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. The increasing demand for deploying IT tools is driving the market in North America region. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies and presence of major market players are key factors driving market growth in the region. Asia‐Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the high adoption of application security solutions in developing countries and growing IT infrastructure.

Market Research Analysis:

The application security market in North America region is growing due to high adoption of cloud solutions by enterprise and need to improve application security in organizations. Changing banking regulation, that requires changes in documents and financial transaction is driving the market in the region. According to the study, the application security market will remain steady in Europe region. Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as enterprises are continuously investing into research and development of application security market.

Increasing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region. The region is witnessing high adoption of internet of things and bring your own device technology by enterprises. Developing countries such as India and China are adopting application security software at a large scale owing to increasing IT infrastructure, digitization and robust industrialization that is boosting the market in the region. By vertical segment, BFSI and retail sector is driving the application security market. The region is witnessing high growth in application security market due to growing technological advancement in cloud, analytics and mobile technologies.

Intended Audience:

• Investors and consultants

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology solution providers

• IT Solution Providers

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/application-security-market-3624

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

Continued…

List of Tables

Table 1 Application Security Market, By Component

Table 2 Application Security Market, By Testing Type

Table 3 Application Security Market, By Deployment

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Type

Figure 2 Application Security Market: By Component (%)

Figure 3 Application Security Market: By Testing Type (%)

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Solutions, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.