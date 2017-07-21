Air Ambulance 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.57% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the Global Air Ambulance market to grow at a CAGR of 9.57 percent over the period 2014-2021.
Description
Air ambulance services are sophisticated and advanced medical services provided in a mobile environment. These services have become an essential component of the modern healthcare system. The medical critical care transport saves lives as it is an effective way to shift or carry critical patients to healthcare facilities. The air ambulance transport services are used in war-torn regions, during natural disasters, outburst of epidemics and road accidents.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Air Ambulance market for the period 2015-2019. The market size is based on the medical services provided through air ambulances. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the Global Air Ambulance market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market and also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.
The Global Air Ambulance Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
• Air Ambulance Specialists
• Air Methods
• PHI
• Scandinavian Air Ambulance
Other Prominent Vendors
• IAS Medical
• Lifeguard Air Ambulance
• Native American Air Ambulance
• REVA Air Ambulance
Key Market Driver
• Reach to Remote Areas
Key Market Challenge
• Communication
Key Market Trend
• Advances in Technology
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
01.Executive Summary
List of Abbreviations
Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Service Offerings
Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
Introduction
Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.1.1 Depiction of Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service
06.1.2 Certification Specification
06.1.3 STC Process Duration
06.1.4 Key Air Ambulance Associations
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
Buying Criteria
Market Growth Drivers
Drivers and their Impact
Market Challenges
Impact of Drivers and Challenges
Market Trends
Trends and their Impact
Vendor Landscape
14.1 Competitive Scenario
14.2 Other Prominent Vendors
Key Vendor Analysis
15.1 Air Ambulance Specialists
15.1.1 Key Facts
15.1.2 Business Overview
15.1.3 Service Segmentation
15.1.4 Aircrafts
15.1.5 SWOT Analysis
15.2 Air Methods
15.2.1 Key Facts
15.2.2 Business Overview
15.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
15.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
15.2.5 Business Strategy
15.2.6 Recent Developments
15.2.7 SWOT Analysis
15.3 PHI
15.3.1 Key Facts
15.3.2 Business Overview
15.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
15.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
15.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
15.3.6 Business Strategy
15.3.7 Recent Developments
15.3.8 SWOT Analysis
15.4 Scandinavian Air Ambulance
15.4.1 Key Facts
15.4.2 Business Overview
15.4.3 Business Operations
15.4.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014
15.4.5 Business Strategy
15.4.6 SWOT Analysis
………..CONTINUED
