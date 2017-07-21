Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Air Ambulance 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.57% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the Global Air Ambulance market to grow at a CAGR of 9.57 percent over the period 2014-2021.

Global Air Ambulance Market

Description

Air ambulance services are sophisticated and advanced medical services provided in a mobile environment. These services have become an essential component of the modern healthcare system. The medical critical care transport saves lives as it is an effective way to shift or carry critical patients to healthcare facilities. The air ambulance transport services are used in war-torn regions, during natural disasters, outburst of epidemics and road accidents.

Covered in this Report 
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Air Ambulance market for the period 2015-2019. The market size is based on the medical services provided through air ambulances. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the Global Air Ambulance market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market and also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.

 

The Global Air Ambulance Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors 
• Air Ambulance Specialists 
• Air Methods 
• PHI 
• Scandinavian Air Ambulance

Other Prominent Vendors 
• IAS Medical 
• Lifeguard Air Ambulance 
• Native American Air Ambulance 
• REVA Air Ambulance

Key Market Driver 
• Reach to Remote Areas 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Market Challenge 
• Communication 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Market Trend 
• Advances in Technology 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

01.Executive Summary 

List of Abbreviations 
Scope of the Report 
03.1 Market Overview 
    03.2 Service Offerings 
Market Research Methodology 
04.1 Market Research Process 
    04.2 Research Methodology 
Introduction 
Market Landscape 
06.1 Market Overview 
      06.1.1 Depiction of Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service 
      06.1.2 Certification Specification 
      06.1.3 STC Process Duration 
      06.1.4 Key Air Ambulance Associations 
    06.2 Market Size and Forecast 
    06.3 Five Forces Analysis 
Buying Criteria 
Market Growth Drivers 
Drivers and their Impact
Market Challenges 
Impact of Drivers and Challenges 
Market Trends 
Trends and their Impact 
Vendor Landscape 
14.1 Competitive Scenario 
    14.2 Other Prominent Vendors 
Key Vendor Analysis 
15.1 Air Ambulance Specialists 
      15.1.1 Key Facts 
      15.1.2 Business Overview 
      15.1.3 Service Segmentation 
      15.1.4 Aircrafts 
      15.1.5 SWOT Analysis 
    15.2 Air Methods 
      15.2.1 Key Facts 
      15.2.2 Business Overview 
      15.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      15.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013 
      15.2.5 Business Strategy 
      15.2.6 Recent Developments 
      15.2.7 SWOT Analysis 
    15.3 PHI 
      15.3.1 Key Facts 
      15.3.2 Business Overview 
      15.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      15.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013 
      15.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      15.3.6 Business Strategy 
      15.3.7 Recent Developments 
      15.3.8 SWOT Analysis 
    15.4 Scandinavian Air Ambulance 
      15.4.1 Key Facts 
      15.4.2 Business Overview 
      15.4.3 Business Operations 
      15.4.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014 
      15.4.5 Business Strategy 
      15.4.6 SWOT Analysis 
 ………..CONTINUED

 

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
