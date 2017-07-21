Air Ambulance 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.57% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the Global Air Ambulance market to grow at a CAGR of 9.57 percent over the period 2014-2021.

Global Air Ambulance Market

Description

Air ambulance services are sophisticated and advanced medical services provided in a mobile environment. These services have become an essential component of the modern healthcare system. The medical critical care transport saves lives as it is an effective way to shift or carry critical patients to healthcare facilities. The air ambulance transport services are used in war-torn regions, during natural disasters, outburst of epidemics and road accidents.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Air Ambulance market for the period 2015-2019. The market size is based on the medical services provided through air ambulances. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the Global Air Ambulance market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market and also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.

The Global Air Ambulance Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

• Air Ambulance Specialists

• Air Methods

• PHI

• Scandinavian Air Ambulance

Other Prominent Vendors

• IAS Medical

• Lifeguard Air Ambulance

• Native American Air Ambulance

• REVA Air Ambulance

Key Market Driver

• Reach to Remote Areas

Key Market Challenge

• Communication

Key Market Trend

• Advances in Technology

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

01.Executive Summary

List of Abbreviations

Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Service Offerings

Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

Introduction

Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.1.1 Depiction of Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service

06.1.2 Certification Specification

06.1.3 STC Process Duration

06.1.4 Key Air Ambulance Associations

06.2 Market Size and Forecast

06.3 Five Forces Analysis

Buying Criteria

Market Growth Drivers

Drivers and their Impact

Market Challenges

Impact of Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

Trends and their Impact

Vendor Landscape

14.1 Competitive Scenario

14.2 Other Prominent Vendors

Key Vendor Analysis

15.1 Air Ambulance Specialists

15.1.1 Key Facts

15.1.2 Business Overview

15.1.3 Service Segmentation

15.1.4 Aircrafts

15.1.5 SWOT Analysis

15.2 Air Methods

15.2.1 Key Facts

15.2.2 Business Overview

15.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

15.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

15.2.5 Business Strategy

15.2.6 Recent Developments

15.2.7 SWOT Analysis

15.3 PHI

15.3.1 Key Facts

15.3.2 Business Overview

15.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

15.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

15.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

15.3.6 Business Strategy

15.3.7 Recent Developments

15.3.8 SWOT Analysis

15.4 Scandinavian Air Ambulance

15.4.1 Key Facts

15.4.2 Business Overview

15.4.3 Business Operations

15.4.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014

15.4.5 Business Strategy

15.4.6 SWOT Analysis

………..CONTINUED

