United States Dried Fruit Market, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis Opportunities and Forecast 2022
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUMMARY
WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “United States Dried Fruit Market Report”.
In this report, the United States Dried Fruit market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Dried Fruit in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).
United States Dried Fruit market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Dried Fruit sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
National Raisin
Murray River Organics
Sunsweet
Alfoah
Osman Aksa S.A.
Malatya Apricot
Profood
Montagu
Ocean Spray
California Dried Fruit
Farzin Rock Stone
Clarke
Graceland
Traina
Mavuno
Sunbeam
Brothers
Levubu
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Dried Dates
Dried Grapes
Dried Prunes
Dried Apricots
Dried Figs
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Dried Fruit for each application, including
Home Use
Processing Use
Commercial Use
Table of Contents
United States Dried Fruit Market Report 2017
1 Dried Fruit Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dried Fruit
1.2 Classification of Dried Fruit by Product Category
1.2.1 United States Dried Fruit Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 United States Dried Fruit Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Dried Dates
1.2.4 Dried Grapes
1.2.5 Dried Prunes
1.2.6 Dried Apricots
1.2.7 Dried Figs
..CONTINUED
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Product Picture of Dried Fruit
Figure United States Dried Fruit Market Size (K MT) by Type (2012-2022)
Figure United States Dried Fruit Sales Volume Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
Figure Dried Dates Product Picture
Figure Dried Grapes Product Picture
Figure Dried Prunes Product Picture
Figure Dried Apricots Product Picture
Figure Dried Figs Product Picture
Figure United States Dried Fruit Market Size (K MT) by Application (2012-2022)
Figure United States Sales Market Share of Dried Fruit by Application in 2016
..CONTINUED
