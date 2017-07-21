United States Dried Fruit Market, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis Opportunities and Forecast 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “United States Dried Fruit Market Report”.

In this report, the United States Dried Fruit market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Dried Fruit in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Dried Fruit market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Dried Fruit sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

National Raisin

Murray River Organics

Sunsweet

Alfoah

Osman Aksa S.A.

Malatya Apricot

Profood

Montagu

Ocean Spray

California Dried Fruit

Farzin Rock Stone

Clarke

Graceland

Traina

Mavuno

Sunbeam

Brothers

Levubu

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Dried Dates

Dried Grapes

Dried Prunes

Dried Apricots

Dried Figs

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Dried Fruit for each application, including

Home Use

Processing Use

Commercial Use

Table of Contents

United States Dried Fruit Market Report 2017

1 Dried Fruit Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dried Fruit

1.2 Classification of Dried Fruit by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Dried Fruit Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Dried Fruit Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Dried Dates

1.2.4 Dried Grapes

1.2.5 Dried Prunes

1.2.6 Dried Apricots

1.2.7 Dried Figs

..CONTINUED

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Product Picture of Dried Fruit

Figure United States Dried Fruit Market Size (K MT) by Type (2012-2022)

Figure United States Dried Fruit Sales Volume Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

Figure Dried Dates Product Picture

Figure Dried Grapes Product Picture

Figure Dried Prunes Product Picture

Figure Dried Apricots Product Picture

Figure Dried Figs Product Picture

Figure United States Dried Fruit Market Size (K MT) by Application (2012-2022)

Figure United States Sales Market Share of Dried Fruit by Application in 2016

..CONTINUED

