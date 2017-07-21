Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Digital Isolators Market 2017 Asia-Pacific Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Asia-Pacific Digital Isolators Market

Description

A digital isolator is used to get a digital signal across a galvanic isolation boundary. They serve a similar purpose to optocouplers, except optocouplers are far too slow and error prone for high speed (1MHz+) digital signals. They also use a different coupling technology, usually transformer or RF link as opposed to an optical link.

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the Digital Isolators in Asia-Pacific Market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

 

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
Silicon Labs 
ADI 
TI 
Broadcom Corporation 
Maxim Integrated 
Vicor 
Rhopoint Components 
NVE 
ROHM

Market Segment by Countries, covering 
China 
Japan 
Korea 
Taiwan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Capacitive Coupling 
Optical coupling 
Giant Magnetoresistive GMR 
Magnetic Coupling

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Energy Generation & Distribution 
Industrial 
Telecom 
Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Digital Isolators Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Capacitive Coupling 
1.2.2 Optical coupling 
1.2.3 Giant Magnetoresistive GMR 
1.2.4 Magnetic Coupling 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Energy Generation & Distribution 
1.3.2 Industrial 
1.3.3 Telecom 
1.3.4 Others 
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries 
1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 

2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 Silicon Labs 
2.1.1 Profile 
2.1.2 Digital Isolators Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 Silicon Labs Digital Isolators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.1.4 Business Overview 
2.1.5 Silicon Labs News 
2.2 ADI 
2.2.1 Profile 
2.2.2 Digital Isolators Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 ADI Digital Isolators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2.4 Business Overview 
2.2.5 ADI News 
2.3 TI 
2.3.1 Profile 
2.3.2 Digital Isolators Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 TI Digital Isolators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.3.4 Business Overview 
2.3.5 TI News 
2.4 Broadcom Corporation 
2.4.1 Profile 
2.4.2 Digital Isolators Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 Broadcom Corporation Digital Isolators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4.4 Business Overview 
2.4.5 Broadcom Corporation News 
2.5 Maxim Integrated 
2.5.1 Profile 
2.5.2 Digital Isolators Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Type 1 
2.5.2.2 Type 2 
2.5.3 Maxim Integrated Digital Isolators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.5.4 Business Overview 
2.5.5 Maxim Integrated News 

 ………..CONTINUED

 

