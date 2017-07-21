Digital Isolators Market 2017 Asia-Pacific Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Digital Isolators Market 2017 Manufacturers, Applications and Future Demand Forecast to 2022”.

Asia-Pacific Digital Isolators Market

Description

A digital isolator is used to get a digital signal across a galvanic isolation boundary. They serve a similar purpose to optocouplers, except optocouplers are far too slow and error prone for high speed (1MHz+) digital signals. They also use a different coupling technology, usually transformer or RF link as opposed to an optical link.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Digital Isolators in Asia-Pacific Market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Silicon Labs

ADI

TI

Broadcom Corporation

Maxim Integrated

Vicor

Rhopoint Components

NVE

ROHM

Market Segment by Countries, covering

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers

Capacitive Coupling

Optical coupling

Giant Magnetoresistive GMR

Magnetic Coupling

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Energy Generation & Distribution

Industrial

Telecom

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Digital Isolators Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Capacitive Coupling

1.2.2 Optical coupling

1.2.3 Giant Magnetoresistive GMR

1.2.4 Magnetic Coupling

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Energy Generation & Distribution

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Telecom

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Silicon Labs

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Digital Isolators Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Silicon Labs Digital Isolators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 Silicon Labs News

2.2 ADI

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 Digital Isolators Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 ADI Digital Isolators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.4 Business Overview

2.2.5 ADI News

2.3 TI

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2 Digital Isolators Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 TI Digital Isolators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.4 Business Overview

2.3.5 TI News

2.4 Broadcom Corporation

2.4.1 Profile

2.4.2 Digital Isolators Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Broadcom Corporation Digital Isolators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.4 Business Overview

2.4.5 Broadcom Corporation News

2.5 Maxim Integrated

2.5.1 Profile

2.5.2 Digital Isolators Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Maxim Integrated Digital Isolators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.4 Business Overview

2.5.5 Maxim Integrated News

………..CONTINUED

