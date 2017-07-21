Digital Isolators Market 2017 Asia-Pacific Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Asia-Pacific Digital Isolators Market
Description
A digital isolator is used to get a digital signal across a galvanic isolation boundary. They serve a similar purpose to optocouplers, except optocouplers are far too slow and error prone for high speed (1MHz+) digital signals. They also use a different coupling technology, usually transformer or RF link as opposed to an optical link.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Digital Isolators in Asia-Pacific Market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Silicon Labs
ADI
TI
Broadcom Corporation
Maxim Integrated
Vicor
Rhopoint Components
NVE
ROHM
Market Segment by Countries, covering
China
Japan
Korea
Taiwan
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Market Segment by Type, covers
Capacitive Coupling
Optical coupling
Giant Magnetoresistive GMR
Magnetic Coupling
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Energy Generation & Distribution
Industrial
Telecom
Others
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Digital Isolators Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Capacitive Coupling
1.2.2 Optical coupling
1.2.3 Giant Magnetoresistive GMR
1.2.4 Magnetic Coupling
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Energy Generation & Distribution
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Telecom
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Silicon Labs
2.1.1 Profile
2.1.2 Digital Isolators Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Silicon Labs Digital Isolators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.4 Business Overview
2.1.5 Silicon Labs News
2.2 ADI
2.2.1 Profile
2.2.2 Digital Isolators Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 ADI Digital Isolators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.4 Business Overview
2.2.5 ADI News
2.3 TI
2.3.1 Profile
2.3.2 Digital Isolators Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 TI Digital Isolators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.4 Business Overview
2.3.5 TI News
2.4 Broadcom Corporation
2.4.1 Profile
2.4.2 Digital Isolators Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Broadcom Corporation Digital Isolators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.4 Business Overview
2.4.5 Broadcom Corporation News
2.5 Maxim Integrated
2.5.1 Profile
2.5.2 Digital Isolators Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Maxim Integrated Digital Isolators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.4 Business Overview
2.5.5 Maxim Integrated News
………..CONTINUED
