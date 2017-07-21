Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Oil and Gas Water Purification System Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

This report studies Oil and Gas Water Purification System in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering 
Veolia Environment S.A 
Suez Environment 
Schlumberger Limited 
Weatherford International Ltd.? 
Baker Hughes Inc. 
Halliburton Co. 
Siemens 
3M Company 
FMC Technologies 
Ovivo Inc

By types, the market can be split into 
Membrane Processes 
Thermal Treatment 
Ion Exchange 
Capacitive Deionization

By Application, the market can be split into 
Offshore 
Onshore

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want) 
North America 
China 
Europe 
Southeast Asia 
Japan 
India

 Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Oil and Gas Water Purification System Market Professional Survey Report 2017 
1 Industry Overview of Oil and Gas Water Purification System 
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Oil and Gas Water Purification System 
1.1.1 Definition of Oil and Gas Water Purification System 
1.1.2 Specifications of Oil and Gas Water Purification System 
1.2 Classification of Oil and Gas Water Purification System 
1.2.1 Membrane Processes 
1.2.2 Thermal Treatment 
1.2.3 Ion Exchange 
1.2.4 Capacitive Deionization 
1.3 Applications of Oil and Gas Water Purification System 
1.3.1 Offshore 
1.3.2 Onshore 
1.3.3 Application 3 
1.4 Market Segment by Regions 
1.4.1 North America 
1.4.2 China 
1.4.3 Europe 
1.4.4 Southeast Asia 
1.4.5 Japan 
1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Oil and Gas Water Purification System 
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Oil and Gas Water Purification System 
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oil and Gas Water Purification System 
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Oil and Gas Water Purification System

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Oil and Gas Water Purification System 
3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Oil and Gas Water Purification System Major Manufacturers in 2016 
3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Oil and Gas Water Purification System Major Manufacturers in 2016 
3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Oil and Gas Water Purification System Major Manufacturers in 2016 
3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Oil and Gas Water Purification System Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Oil and Gas Water Purification System Overall Market Overview 
4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis 
4.2 Capacity Analysis 
4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Oil and Gas Water Purification System Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis 
4.2.2 2016 Oil and Gas Water Purification System Capacity Analysis (Company Segment) 
4.3 Sales Analysis 
4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Oil and Gas Water Purification System Sales and Growth Rate Analysis 
4.3.2 2016 Oil and Gas Water Purification System Sales Analysis (Company Segment) 
4.4 Sales Price Analysis 
4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Oil and Gas Water Purification System Sales Price 
4.4.2 2016 Oil and Gas Water Purification System Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

Continued…….

wiseguyreports

