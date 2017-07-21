Construction in Austria Market 2017- Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures 2021

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Construction in Austria – Key Trends and Opportunities”.

Austria’s construction industry has undergone a dramatic decline since 2008. In real terms, the Austrian construction industry’s output contracted by 17.8% between 2008 and 2015. The decline can be attributed to an economic slowdown, and weak business confidence and consumer demand, leading to reduced demand in the construction industry.

The Austrian construction industry finally recovered in 2016, as general economic conditions, gross fixed capital formation and business confidence all improved. According to the Austrian Federal Ministry of Finance, the country’s gross fixed capital formation grew by 5.1% in 2016 compared to 2015, reaching EUR72.4 billion (US$81.1 billion). Consequently, the country’s construction industry posted growth of 1.4% in real terms in 2016.

The recovery is expected to continue over the forecast period (2017–2021), with investments in road, rail and transport infrastructure and housing projects.

The industry’s output value in real terms is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.65% over the forecast period, up from -0.68% during the review period (2012–2016).

• In terms of buildings permits, there is clear evidence of improvement in residential and non-residential construction, according to the latest data from Statistics Austria. The total number of new building permits issued in the country grew by 5.9% from 24,701 in 2015 to 26,169 in 2016. This was preceded by annual increases of 2.2%, 6.6% and 0.4% in 2015, 2014 and 2013 respectively.

• To extend and modernize the country’s rail infrastructure, improve quality of services and shift freight from road to rail, the government approved Austrian Federal Railways’ (ÖBB) infrastructure investment plan for 2017–2022 in October 2016. Accordingly, the government plans to invest EUR15.2 billion (US$17.0 billion) in rail infrastructure over the next five years.

• According to Statistics Austria, residential property prices increased in 2016, backed by economic growth. The country’s overall House Price Index (HPI) grew by 8.5% from 130.2 in 2015 to 141.3 in 2016. This was preceded by annual growth rates of 4.9%, 3.5% and 5.2% in 2015, 2014 and 2013 respectively.

• The Austrian energy and utilities construction market’s growth will be supported by the government’s national broadband strategy, Breitband Austria 2021, which aims to develop the country’s broadband network. The government set a target of providing next-generation-network (NGN) internet access nationwide by 2021. The government aims to provide universal ultra-fast broadband coverage for all households by 2021.

• The Austrian construction industry is expected to be supported by European Union funds to help develop the country’s infrastructure. The European Investment Bank (EIB) invested EUR8.2 billion (US$9.2 billion) in Austria between 2012 and 2016, in the areas of transport and telecommunication, small and medium-scale projects, energy, water, sewage and urban development, education and health.

