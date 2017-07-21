ACC GLOBAL MEDIA features Weight Loss & Empowerment Coach Robin Hart
ROBIN HART FOUNDER OF ANEW PERSPECTIVES HYPNOSIS AND COACHING
ACC GLOBAL NEWS features Weight Loss & Empowerment Coach Robin Hart on Hypnosis, Empowerment & New Perspectives
Interview with Robin Hart, Founder of ANew Perspective Hypnosis & Coaching LLC. FRIDAY, JULY 21st, 2017 at 1PM (1:00 p.m. EST., Hillsboro, Oregon
ACC Global Media Spotlights Robin Hart of ANew Perspective Coaching on Empowerment, Hypnosis & New Perspectives
Hillsboro, OR –We can be our own greatest critics and sometimes have a tendency to live in doubt and fear. Life can be challenging and difficult to maneuver at times but with the help of a trained professional like Robin Hart of Anew Perspective Hypnosis & Coaching, you can overcome even the most daunting obstacles, create profound change and live a happy, healthy and prosperous life. Change your mind, change your life!
Over the years, Robin has created her own unique process for helping her clients tap into their full potential. She assists her clients in accessing the Wisdom and the Resources within themselves, in order to manifest their dreams and desires.
Robin's unique style of Holistic Coaching goes beyond typical psychology and embodies Mindful Living Principles that balance the body, mind, and spirit. Her system gives the client tools and techniques to use in any situation.
In her 20+ years of experience, Robin has facilitated people in reconnecting to their passion for life as well as the release of excess weight, shifting addictions, transforming their thoughts and feelings, embracing true Joy and so much more...
Robin’s process creates profound change in a short period of time, by getting to the root cause and uncovering the limiting beliefs, habits and behaviors that need to be changed. These unique empowering techniques are life changing.
Robin’s unparalleled professional abilities stem from extensive training that includes certification as a Master Hypnotherapist, Skills for Life Coach, Neuro-Linguistic Programming Practitioner, Master Rapid Eye Technician, and Reiki Master to name a few. Each session is customized to her clients needs and desired outcome.
Robin works with clients across the globe; she conducts sessions by phone, Zoom (web chat), and in person. Because of her powerful results Robin’s approach has helped her cultivate a large client base through strong word of mouth and an exploding web presence.
"Life can be challenging at times and we can easily be pulled off balance. I offer an array of techniques, which can assist you in your process of living life authentically. Within each one of us lies the potential to live Heaven on earth. By changing your perspective, you create a new experience. My passion is in educating and assisting people in transforming their lives from the inside-out”, exclaims Robin Hart.
It all starts with a free consultation or group strategy session. Download your FREE MP3 entitled “8 Minutes to Relaxation”, then you can access her group or individual coaching, workshops, retreats, classes and personalized CD’s and MP3’s. She also has created many other amazing products to help with a variety of challenges.
You are invited to visit www.anew-perspective.com to view all of the fascinating services Robin at Anew Perspective Hypnosis & Coaching has to offer.
Robin Hart will be featured on ACC News Talk Radio at www.blogtalkradio.com/accglobalmedia on Friday July 21st at 1pm EST. For more information visit www.anew-perspective.com, email ANew.BusinessInfo@Gmail.Com or call 844-To-Bliss (844) 862-5477.
