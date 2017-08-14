Charlotte, North Carolina Doctor Selected to the "America's Best Physicians" 2017 Directory
Dr. Daniel Lee Kelly, MD listed as Top Doctor in Urgent Care Medicine
Dr. Daniel Lee Kelly practices Urgent Care Medicine at 502 Sixth Baxter Crossing, Ft. Mill, South Carolina. He is one of 19 doctors at Piedmont Medical Center who specialize in Family Medicine. Dr. Kelly serves patients in Ft. Mill, Charlotte North Carolina, Rock Hill, South Carolina and surrounding areas.
Dr. Kelly received his Medical degree from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and completed residency training at Dewitt Army Community Hospital where he was Chief Resident. He has been Board Certified in Emergency Medicine and Family Medicine for over 20 years.
Dr. Kelly is a member of the American Board of Family Physicians, American Board of Urgent Care Medicine and American Academy of Family Physicians. He received the Physician Recognition Award from the American Medical Association in 2016.
For more information, please contact Dr. Daniel Lee Kelly, MD directly at 803-396-8100
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Doctors were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Doctors that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Physicians" directory.
