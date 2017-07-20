nexogy Launches Managed Firewall as a Service Solution.
nexogy’s Managed Firewall service will allow it to meet the growing security demands
nexogy’s Managed Firewall service will allow it to meet the growing security demands of its customers and prospects in the United States by providing synchronized, next-generation cyber threat protection from Sophos for networks and endpoints, including web, email and server.
“Sophos is a next-generation security company with a channel-first, channel-only strategy that focuses all its efforts towards technical innovation, marketing, sales and support initiatives that help our partners succeed on all levels. We are committed to building solid relationships with our partners so they can bring the most innovative and advanced IT security to their customers,” said Kendra Krause, vice president of global channels, Sophos. “With cyber threats evolving and changing daily, organizations of all sizes need a technology company that’s on the frontline of developing highly effective solutions that are simple to use. We are excited to welcome nexogy into our partner community and look forward to a long and successful relationship.”
“Delivering leading security services to protect today’s businesses requires a combination of technical expertise and deep access to the underlying technologies to ensure that Secured Networks’ services meet the unique needs of each customer. As a partner, Sophos Partner program provides the close collaboration and tools that enable us to provide differentiated security services that can be customized to address our customers’ security challenges while reducing costs and maximizing IT investments,” said Irvin Rodriguez, Chief Engineering Officer at nexogy.
About nexogy
nexogy is a complete managed service provider that gives small- and medium-sized businesses the power to manage all of their communications from anywhere, at any time. nexogy has been providing communications services to thousands of businesses since 1999, bringing new technology to your desktop and device, matched with outstanding support and customer service. For more information, visit www.nexogy.com.
About Sophos
More than 100 million users in 150 countries rely on Sophos’ complete security solutions as the best protection against complex threats and data loss. Simple to deploy, manage, and use, Sophos’ award-winning encryption, endpoint security, web, email, mobile and network security solutions are backed by SophosLabs - a global network of threat intelligence centers.
Oliver Verde
nexogy
3055035293
email us here