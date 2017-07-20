What is a freight forwarder? What do they do and should I use them?

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why use a freight forwarder? By Texas Global ServicesWHAT IS A FREIGHT FORWARDER?A firm specializing in arranging the logistics , storage and shipping of merchandise on behalf of its shippers. It usually provides a full range of services including: tracking inland transportation, preparation of shipping and export documents, warehousing, booking cargo space, negotiating freight charges, freight consolidation, cargo insurance, and filing of insurance claims. Freight forwarders usually ship using their own bills of lading or air waybills and their agents overseas provide document delivery, deconsolidation, and freight collection services. Also called forwarder.WHAT DOES A FREIGHT FORWARDER ACTUALLY DO?There is a lot that goes into arranging your international shipping. While the freight forwarder handles the details of your international shipping, there are many things the freight forwarder does not do. A freight forwarder does not actually move your freight itself. The freight forwarder acts as an intermediary between a shipper and various transportation services such as ocean shipping on cargo ships, trucking, expedited shipping by air freight, and moving goods by rail.A freight forwarding service utilizes established relationships with carriers, from air freighters and trucking companies, to rail freighters and ocean liners, in order to negotiate the best possible price to move shippers’ goods along the most economical route by working out various bids and choosing the one that best balances speed, cost, and reliability.WHY SHOULD I USE A FREIGHT FORWARDER?Freight forwarders handle the considerable task of logistics in shipping goods from one international destination to another, a task that would otherwise be incredibly difficult for the client. Whether the firm is large or small, the weight of the cargo light or heavy, the freight forwarder will take care of cargo from “door to door” if requested to do so. This can include the correct filing of export documentation, all arrangements with carriers, packing, crating and storage needs. So, the small and medium-size exporter need not deal with many of the details involved with the logistics of exporting their goods. In addition, freight forwarders typically charge modest rates for their services and have access to shipping discounts.ABOUT TEXAS GLOBAL SERVICESLocated in Houston, Texas, and easily accessible to the Port of Houston and Bush Intercontinental Airport. Texas Global Services specializes in the exporting of commercial products and personal effects. We ship oilfield equipment, construction equipment, hazmat, electronics, boats, automobiles and more.We work with a large network of warehouses, packers, truckers and agents from all over the world. Rest assured that we can provide you the door to door turnkey service you’re looking for. You will be given a single point of contact at Texas Global so you don’t get the runaround. From quote to delivery, your Texas Global agent will be with you through every step. We take pride in making exporting easier for you.A PROMISE FROM THE PRESIDENT, Ms. DIANA STINSONAt Texas Global Services, we understand that every client and shipment are unique. We tailor our services to the client’s needs and we guarantee you won’t be treated like a number. Whether you have large machinery or a suitcase, we have a service tailor made to your needs. Texas Global Services is the freight forwarder and logistics company for you. Call us today for your free quote and thanks for your business. +1 832-797-1579. www.texasglobalservices.com