Enterprise Learning! Conference Sponsors Embrace Innovation - Sponsors to Meet 125 Top Global Learning Organizations
Eleven Sponsors & Partners Endorse ELC17; Representing Technology Innovation From AI, Cognitive Systems, Learning Ecosystems, Strategy Planning & Leadership
The Enterprise Learning! Conference 2017 hosts global thought leaders and executives from corporate enterprise, government agencies, higher education and non-profit organizations. Leaders share how to build the high-performance organizations in the age of digital disruption. ELC17 serves the robust $243 billion learning and workplace technology market expanding at 17% CAGR.
“From AI to personalized learning, solutions providers are central to the enterprise’s evolution,” reports Catherine Upton, conference chair, ELC17. Partners and sponsors are experts in learning ecosystems, engagement, personalization and data analytics. Attendees will meet and share with experts across all these practices. We welcome and thank eleven ELC sponsors and partners who make this event possible.”
ELC17 Sponsors & Partners
Advanced Distributive Learning Initiative www.adlnet.gov
The Advanced Distributed Learning Initiative can only fulfill its mission by partnering with the Services, Defense agencies, and Federal agencies in collaboration with the private sector and academia.
Association of Talent Development of San Diego www.tdsandiego.org
The San Diego chapter of the Association of Talent Development (formerly ASTD) was chartered in 1947. Members represent financial and educational institutions, retailers, hospitals, high technology firms, manufacturing, government agencies, service industries, construction, tourism, publishing and airlines, as well as independent consultants and students.
Baker Communications Inc. www.bakercommunications.com
Since 1979, Baker Communications has trained over 50% of the Fortune 500 with a unique blend of award-winning sales training, acclaimed sales methodology and patented technology that produces sellers who typically outperform 98% of those people trained in traditional classroom environments. This unique approach combines learning reinforcement tools such as individual, manager and team coaching; learning-reinforcement gamification; 24×7 Sales Mastery On-Demand e-learning; and the ability to embed custom and standard online training inside most CRMs.
D2L www.d2l.com
D2L is the software leader that makes the learning experience better. The company’s cloud-based platform is easier to use, more flexible, and smart. With Brightspace, companies can personalize the experience for every learner to deliver real results.
Elearning! Media Group www.2elearning.com
A 24-time award-winning media group, Elearning! Media Group serves the $243 billion enterprise learning &workplace technologies market.
Federal Government Distance Learning Association www.fgdla.net
FGDLA is a nonprofit association formed to promote the development and application of distance learning and to actively foster collaboration and understanding among those involved in leveraging technology in support of the education and training needs of the Federal government employee.
Future Workplace www.futureworkplace.com
Future Workplace is an HR executive network and research firm dedicated to the future of learning and working. Future Workplace operates the Future Workplace Network, a consortium of global companies who come together to anticipate and plan for disruptive changes in their companies, industries, and geographic markets.
getabstract www.getabstract.com
getAbstract is a long-term solution to information overload. Our expert editorial team curates and summarizes the best business knowledge into 10-minute reads so that you can make better decisions in less time. With over 15,000 business book, article, video talk and economic report summaries, getAbstract is the world’s leading provider of summarized content. More than 10 million users – including 40% of Fortune 100 companies – use getAbstract to get the information they need to succeed.
IBM www.IBM.com
IBM is a global technology and innovation company headquartered in Armonk, NY. Just completing its 22nd year of patent leadership, IBM Research has defined the future of information technology with more than 3,000 researchers in 12 labs located across six continents. Today, IBM is now emerging as a cognitive solutions and cloud platform company.
University of Phoenix www.phoenix.edu
University of Phoenix is constantly innovating to help working adults move efficiently from education to careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant and engaging courses, and interactive learning can help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. University of Phoenix serves a diverse student population, offering associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs from campuses and learning centers across the U.S. as well as online throughout the world.
Zappos Insights www.zappos.com
Zappos Insights is a department within the Zappos Family of Companies created simply to help share the Zappos Culture with the world. Yep, that means YOU! We are humbled by the attention Zappos has received and all the questions we get about our unique culture and business.
How to Register
Meet these forward-thinking learning solutions providers at ELC17, August 29th- 30th in San Diego, CA.
Register today at: http://www.elceshow.com.
About the Enterprise Learning! Conference 2017
ELC17 convenes over 125 award-winning learning professionals to share the best practices of high performance organizations, lessons learned, and future strategies. Invest 48 hours at ELC17 and discover how to engage teams, build a productive learning culture, measure impact and embrace the future digital enterprise. To sponsor ELC17, email sales@2elearning.com or call 888-201-2841 x844.
Who Should Attend
Executives charged with driving enterprise performance via learning and workplace technologies, including HR, Talent, Development, Training, E-learning, Project Management, Education, Sales & Service should attend ELC17. Government, non-profit agencies and educational institution leaders are also in attendance to collaborate on the now and the next in learning. Attending this conference is an amazing opportunity to meet colleagues from across the globe. Registration is now open at: http://www.elceshow.com.
About Elearning! Media Group
Elearning! Media Group is owned by B2B Media Group LLC. Elearning! Media Group consists of eleven media products including: Elearning! Magazine, Government Elearning! E-Magazine, e-mail newsletters, Alerts, Websites, Web seminars, the Enterprise Learning! Summit and Enterprise Learning! Conference. Elearning! Media Group serves the $243 billion learning & workplace technology market. Suppliers and practitioners can follow us: online at www.2elearning.com; on Twitter: @2elearning or #ELCE #EL17; via Facebook: Elearning! -Magazine or LinkedIn: Elearning! Magazine Network or Enterprise Learning! Conference.
