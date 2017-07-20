Petvivo Holdings, Inc. Hires Wes Hayne As Chief Executive Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petvivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK: PETV) (www.petvivo.com) is pleased to announce its recent hire of Wesley Hayne, who will join the Petvivo team as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Hayne will be taking over the position immediately. His immediate efforts will be to concentrate on the organizational and financial strategies of the company.

“I was attracted to the company by the potential of a regenerative biomaterial that may be used in a number of tissue applications; my interest was further enhanced when I was made aware of the biomaterial’s impact in the treatment of osteoarthritis. It was easy to accept the position once I had a complete understanding of how life changing this product can be for humans in addition to animals. The sustainability of the product once injected into dogs and horses is incredible. The “Particles”, in testing to date, have proven safe, with no side effects from the various applications.”

“We are very pleased to have Wes join the PetVivo team,” noted John Lai, who will now serve as the Company’s President. “Wes and I first worked together more than twenty-five years ago. Wes has an excellent track record of leading companies to commercial success and I am very confident he can do the same for PetVivo.”

Wes is an accomplished professional having served as CEO or President of several companies in start-up and/or high growth stages. He has extensive experience in strategic planning with an emphasis on finance, business development and sales/marketing. He further has hands on expertise in investment banking, structuring capital funding, divestures and mergers and acquisitions. Wes also has an extensive history in identifying business opportunities for expansion, motivating/managing sales forces, and providing decisive resolution to corporate problems.

“It is my intention to see this innovative technology penetrate numerous medical sectors, not only as a company introducing products to market itself, but also as a company that cultivates domestic and foreign licensing opportunities with strategic partners. In my opinion, the entire world is looking for this kind of advancement for treating many debilitating afflictions like osteoarthritis. To date there has been no real treatment for osteoarthritis, yet with age nearly all dogs, horses and humans are faced with it.”

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCPINK: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets and pet therapeutics. PetVivo is leveraging investments made in the human medical device industry to commercialize therapeutics for pets in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals.

PetVivo's strategy is to commercialize proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for the companion animal market. The company’s product pipeline includes seventeen animal and human therapeutics. A portfolio of twenty patents protects the company’s products, production processes and biomaterials. PetVivo’s lead product, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs, is scheduled for launch later this year.

The Company will also be seeking licensing partners to commercialize its portfolio of proprietary human clinical therapeutics in large market sectors, including: cardiovascular, orthopedic, urology and aesthetics.

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements may be subject to uncertainties and that actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Readers accordingly should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which do not reflect unknown or unanticipated events or circumstances occurring after the date of these forward-looking statements.

