Mobile Robotics 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 12.21% and Forecast to 2020 l

The analysts forecast the global mobile robotics market to grow at a CAGR of 12.21% during the period 2016-2020.

Mobile robots are automated machines designed for independent locomotion in all types of terrains and environments. These robots are mainly used to conduct surveillance, inspection, logistics, and data collection. These machines have become one of the fastest growing segments within the robotics industry, and are attracting increasing investments. In recent times, the use of mobile robots has increased manifold in commerce and industry. Mobile robots are classified based on the environment in which they operate. Such robots include UGV, UAV, and UMV.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile robotics market for 2016-2020.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• EMEA

• APAC

• Americas

The report, Global Mobile Robotics Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Boeing

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• Lockheed Martin

• Northrop Grumman

• Oceaneering

• Omron Adept Technologies

• SAAB

Other prominent vendors

• AeroVironment

• Atlas Eleckronik

• Bae Systems

• Bluefin Robotic

• Cobham

• DOK-ING

• Fugro

• GeckoSystems

• General Dynamics

• Kongsberg Maritime

• Parrot

• QinetiQ

• Teledyne Technologies

Market driver

• Growing emphasis on Industry 4.0

Market driver

• Growing emphasis on Industry 4.0

Market challenge

• Legal and ethical challenges

Market challenge

• Legal and ethical challenges

Market trend

• Development of product delivery system using UAVs

Market trend

• Development of product delivery system using UAVs

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

