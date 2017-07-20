Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening of New Sacramento Location with 10 Days of Free Car Washes

Quick Quack Car Wash

Award-winning Car Wash Chain Celebrates Opening with "10 Days of Free" from July 26 through August 4

We are proud to continue a wonderful tradition of community involvement as we grow to cover all of Sacramento.” — Ed Hitchcock, Regional Operations Leader

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, a growing chain of regional car washes, is giving away free car washes for ten days to celebrate opening the doors on a new exterior-only, express car wash serving the Sacramento area. The free car wash days begin on July 26th and run through August 4th and are only available at the new location.

The newly constructed car wash is located at 1120 Exposition Boulevard near Costco off Exposition Boulevard. Quick Quack Car Wash is open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The new location is the 13th Quick Quack Car Wash in the Greater Sacramento area and the 35th car wash operated by Quick Quack with additional locations in the Palm Springs/Coachella Valley area of Southern California, Utah, Texas, and Colorado. Additional Sacramento area locations in Folsom, Citrus Heights, Rocklin, and Elk Grove will begin construction this year.

In conjunction with the Grand Opening, Quick Quack will also hold a special “Preview” Fundraiser on Monday, July 24th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to benefit the Me-One Foundation’s support of cancer patients and their families. Cars will be washed for free during the fundraiser and Quick Quack will be matching donations from customers.

“We are proud to continue a wonderful tradition of community involvement as we grow to cover all of Sacramento,” said Ed Hitchcock, Regional Operations Leader for Quick Quack Car Wash. “We know we can wash cars fast and keep them clean, but we also believe we can make a real difference to our teams, customers and communities.”

Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation.

Aside from a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and unlimited, “wash-all-you-want” car wash memberships starting at only $18.99 per month.

About Quick Quack Car Wash

Quick Quack Car Wash has 35 locations in Utah, California, Texas, and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast. Fully automated and computerized, the high-quality and environmentally-friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes. More information is available online at www.DontDriveDirty.com.

###

Quick Quack Car Wash Animation