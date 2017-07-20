CPG Salon LLC is awarded “Care Beyond Beauty” registration with the United States Trademark Office
Care Beyond Beauty is more than a motto, it’s our culture
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPG Salon, LLC dba Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon, a provider of high-value outsourced salon services for retirement communities has been issued Trademark Serial Number 87008767 for “Care Beyond Beauty”.
Company member, Kurt Schemers states, “Care Beyond Beauty solidifies what our company and mission are about. It reflects the culture and quality of professionals we hire that harness the passion for caring about our senior clients.”
Schemers further says, “In addition, the Care Beyond Beauty mission travels outside our concept salons as our stylists volunteer their time at hospice locations to ensure beauty and dignity come together during a difficult time.”
About CPG Salon LLC - http://www.cpgsalon.com
CPG provides turn-key boutique salon services to Retirement Community Providers throughout multiple locations in Metropolitan Phoenix and surrounding cities. Our flagship concept salons Curls, Pearls & Gents focuses on providing excellence in services to retirement communities, building rapport, and addressing senior’s lifestyle needs with a boutique line of quality products and exceptional service.
Bring CPG to your Community today
http://www.cpgsalon.com/CPG-Product-Info-Sheet.pdf
Hear about how CPG can enhance your Community
http://bit.ly/2oguEZc
Hear about CPG Careers
https://t.co/gLN05jpBvw
Tweets - @cpgsalon
Follow us @ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cpgsalonllc
© Copyright 2017 – CPG Salon, LLC.
CPG Salon, LLC. - Care Beyond Beauty®
Kurt Schemers
CPG Salon, LLC
(602) 294-9222
email us here