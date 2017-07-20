Asia Pacific Insomnia Market is Expecting a Sound Growth of CARG 5.1% During Forecast Period Of 2017-2023

Asia Pacific Insomnia Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Pacific Insomnia Market Research Report, By Types Of Therapy (Pharmacological Therapy And Non-Pharmacological Therapy), By Drug Formulation (Capsules, Tablet And Others), By Type Of Diseases (Poor Quality Of Sleep, Sleep Maintenance And Other) - Forecast Till 2023

Insomnia is being consider as one of the major problems in the developing countries. It is a sleep disorder associated with disturbance in sleep. As the exact cause is not found, there is no absolute treatment available, Asia Pacific insomnia market is driven mainly because of increasing insomnia patients. High incident of mental disorders, increasing workload and pressure, changing lifestyle and adoption of alcohol and tobacco also contributed in the growth of the market. Insomnia drugs has found its application in treatment of diseases like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and cancer. Increasing prevalence of these diseases also contributed in the growth of the market. Lack of education about this disorder may hamper the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific insomnia market has been segmented on the basis of types of therapy which comprises pharmacological therapy and non-pharmacological therapy. Pharmacological therapy is further segmented into benzodiazepines, non-benzodiazepines, melatonin receptor agonists and other. Non pharmacological treatment are further segmented into relaxation therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, sleep hygiene education, stimulus control, paradoxical intention and other. By drug formulation they are segmented as capsules, tablet and others. On the basis of type of disease they are poor quality of sleep, sleep maintenance and other.

Majority of market is dominated by

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Japan)

• Pfizer, Inc. (US)

• Eisai, Co. (Japan)

• Merck & Co Inc (US)

• Sanofi (France)

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)

• Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc (US)

• Care Fusion Corporation (US)

• Pernix Therapeutics (US)

• Purdue Pharma L.P. (US)

• Dainippon Sumitomo (Japan)

• Johnson & Johnson (US)

• Astellas (UK)

• Neurim (Switzerland)

• Flynn Pharma (UK)

Lack of absolute treatment has provided a huge scope and opportunities for the development of the market. Major companies are working in the development for introduction of better treatment for insomnia.

Eisai, Co. is a Japanese pharmaceutical company concentrating in research and development of the new product. In Oct 2016, company has started Phase II clinical study for Lemborexant which is a dual orexin receptor antagonist for the treatment of patient suffering from sleep-wake rhythm disorder. E2006 is the major selling product of the company. In 2015, Eisai, Co. is worldwide collaborated with Purdue Pharma for development of Lemborexant.

Merck & Co Inc is one of the largest pharmaceutical company headquartered in US. Company has recently got approval for BELSOMRA for adult who have trouble falling asleep and staying asleep.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company is a top 15 pharmaceutical company in the world and a largest pharmaceutical company in Japan and Asia. Takeda Pharmaceutical and Meiji announced a co-promotion agreement for ROZEREM for the treatment of insomnia.

Pfizer, Inc. is a US headquartered pharmaceutical company. SONATA is one of the major product of this company. Company is focusing on the development of the new sleeping pills. Company has successfully completed the phase 4 study of Pristiq for the treatment of depressive disorders.

Dainippon Sumitomo a Japanese pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. In 2017, company has announced partnership with Bukwang for the development of market in Korea. In 2015, Dainippon Sumitomo and Hitachi has started a joint research on the development of the medicines for Parkinson's disease.

On regional basis, Japan accounts the largest share in the Asia Pacific insomnia market. 1 in every 5 people in japan is suffering from acute or chronic symptoms of insomnia. In Japan insomnia is the major problem than anxiety and depression. India and China are also contribute major share in the market. Approximately 5% of total India’s population is suffering from insomnia. This increasing number of people suffering from insomnia is the major driving factor for the market in Asia Pacific region.

The report for Asia Pacific insomnia market research report of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

