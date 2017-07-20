Bifold Doors Market is Predicted to Grow at Approximately 5% CAGR During The Forecast Period

Global Bifold Doors Market

Market research future published a Half cooked research report on global bifold doors market its expected to grow over the CAGR of 5% approximately by 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Bifold Doors Market Information by Material (Wood, Aluminum, PVC, and others), by Application (Residential, and Non-residential) and Region - Forecast to 2023

Bifold doors market is seen growing in last couple of years due to the changing consumer preferences and increasing household investment on personal construction and renovations. The market has gained popularity owing to inclination towards bringing aesthetic appeal to the construction.

The market is further expanding due to increasing demand from the Asia-pacific countries such as China, India and Indonesia. The region has observed positive economic growth which in turn boosts the real-estate and infrastructure development. The various government policies offer lucrative investment opportunities to the foreign as well as domestic investors. For instance, the ‘Smart Cities’ initiative by the Indian government has led to increased real-estate development in the country which in turn boosts the demand for bifold doors. The global market is expected to grow at approximately 5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The global bifold doors market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to the growth in the end-use industry. The demand is augmented essentially due to the rapid growth in residential construction in region of Asia-pacific. The market has been segmented on the basis of application into residential and non-residential. Residential construction is expected to lead the market with largest market size followed by non-residential segment, which includes commercial spaces, manufacturing industry and public utility spaces. However factors such as sustainability issues in construction industry is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global bifold doors industry, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global bifold doors market as material and application. On the basis of material it is segmented as wood, PVC, aluminum, and others. On the basis of application it is segmented as residential and non-residential.

Key Players

The key players of global Bifold Doors market report includes

• Andersen Corporation

• JELD-WEN Inc.

• Pella Corporation

• Ply Gem Industries Inc.

• AG Millworks

• Associated Windows & Conservatories

• ATIS Group

• AWM Building Maintenance Ltd.

• Cascade Windows Inc.

• Brennan Enterprises Inc.

Bifold doors market is seen expanding at staggering rate due to growth in the end-use application industry, especially residential construction industry. The demand for such doors is highly application based and relies on the developments and investment in the real-estate sector. Furthermore, increasing investment by foreign investors in the construction industry of Asia-pacific region, particularly in countries such as India, Indonesia, and others have augmented the demand for such doors in the region. The market is expected to show high growth rate in coming time due to the investment by manufacturers in order to introduce various materials in the manufacturing of doors along with introduction of smart glass and automation in such bifold door systems.

The market has been segmented on the basis of material into wood, aluminum, PVC, and others. The PVC bifold doors has gained popularity in last many years due to the changing consumer preferences and cost-effectiveness of the material when compared to wood and metal. The global bifold doors market is expected to grow at approximately 5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Study Objectives of Bifold Doors Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global bifold doors market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the Global bifold doors market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by material, packaging, application, and regions

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global bifold doors market

The report for Global Bifold Doors Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.