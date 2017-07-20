Education Pioneer Phyllis Coston to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

I always told students: ‘You’re not dumb. You just learn differently, and we can be glad for the learning that you can do.'” — Phyllis Coston

BUCKHANNON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 200,000 students entering college have some type of learning disability. Students with learning disabilities often find it difficult to keep up with their peers, but a learning disability just means you learn differently.

Phyllis Coston is a pioneer in educational services for college students with learning difficulties.

“I always told students: ‘You’re not dumb. You just learn differently, and we can be glad for the learning that you can do,” says Coston. “We believe in what we’re doing and we believe in the students.”

In 1963, Coston established the West Virginia Wesleyan College Learning Center to help students who were having problems with reading and study skills. In 1982, she developed one of the first college programs specifically to help students with dyslexia.

“My goal was to help students be successful,” says Coston. “It’s not the time you put into it, it’s what you put in the time. That was my philosophy. There was a need for study skills, a system for how a student with a learning disability should read and study. That helped them succeed.”

“The resources we developed, like recorded textbooks and readers for tests. came naturally, and eventually became part of the American Disabilities Act, but we were doing it long before. To me they seemed like natural things to do.”

Coston is the author of Celebration of Success. Published in 2013, The book shares inspiring stories of learning disabled students who succeeded despite their challenges. The testimonies in this book can offer tremendous encouragement to anyone struggling with a learning disability.

“I wrote this book and shared the stories of these young people who were told they should never go to college and now have successful careers,” says Coston. “I think they found our program helpful because I helped them believe in themselves. I get calls all the time from former students thanking me for helping them read and learn how to study and for believing in them. We don’t all have to learn the same way.”

Though she originally planned to be a minister, Coston says she’s always thought of her teaching as her ministry. Today, thousands of students have been helped through Coston’s ministry. Now retired, she continues to counsel dyslexic students and The Learning Center remains one of the top programs in the country for students with disabilities.

