White Diamond Detail Products to Benefit National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund
Company is Sponsor of 5th Annual Police Motorcycle Rodeo – Hendersonville, TNDES MOINES, IA, USA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White Diamond Detail Products will help sponsor Hendersonville Police Department’s Police Motorcycle Skills Competition. The 5th annual event takes place July 25-29. White Diamond Detail Products’ sponsorship will not only support the Hendersonville PD; it will promote a program benefiting the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF). From June 1, 2017, through May 31, 2018, with each purchase of their specially-designated Multi-Pack, White Diamond Detail Products is donating to the NLEOMF.
Kevin Wilson, owner of White Diamond, says, “As NLEOMF President and CEO Craig W. Floyd said, ‘We must never forget that 900,000 law enforcement officers nationwide risk their lives every day for our safety and protection’. We stand with the NLEOMF to honor and remember those who ‘sacrificed so much in the name of public safety.’”
The year-long White Diamond initiative supports those who serve and protect the nation, especially the 135 officer fatalities in 2016 – a 10 percent increase over 123 fatalities in 2015, and the highest total since 2011 when fatalities totaled 177.
Founded in 1984, the NLEOMF is a non-profit organization headquartered in Washington, DC. It built and maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, a monument to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
“Our goal is to donate at least $10,000 on behalf of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the U.S.,” continues Wilson. “We are confident that our loyal customers and new users alike will join us in this effort to support our men and women in law enforcement.”
About White Diamond Detail Products
White Diamond Detail Products are specially formulated for metal polishing and restoration and are popular with truckers, race car drivers, and boat and motorcycle enthusiasts – anyone who takes pride in what they drive. White Diamond Detail Products were introduced to the retail market in 2009. Their steady growth in sales is attributed mainly through a strong network of satisfied and loyal customers. The product line includes the Multi-Pack; Metal Polish and Sealant; Multi-Purpose Dressing; Multi-Purpose Quick Detail; and Black Pearl Paint Protectant. All White Diamond Detail Products are sold online at www.walmart.com, www.autozone.com, and www.whitediamondamerica.com. Select products also sold at Advanced Auto Parts and O’Reilly Auto Parts.
www.whitediamondamerica.com
###
Lance Kooiker
White Diamond Detail Products
515-339-5803
email us here