Global Nurse Call Systems Market by Key Players,Growth Drivers,Challenges,Share,Trends & Forecasts 2022

This report studies the Nurse Call Systems market, a nurse call system, sometimes referred to as a “call bell” system, provides a primary means of communication between patients and nurses. Historically, systems were designed for a single method of patient-to-nurse communication, where the patient pushed a button that triggered a call light and generated a tone at the nurse’s desk. Over the years, nurse call system technology has evolved from stand-alone, fairly simplistic systems to robust, integrated platforms with voice communications. Today, a nurse call system serves as the core component of what has come to be known as a healthcare communications platform.



Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Nurse Call Systems in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rauland-Borg Corporation

Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.

Ascom Holding

Tyco International

Critical Alert Systems LLC

Stanley Healthcare

TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc.

Honeywell (Novar GmbH)

West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wired Nurse Call Systems

Wireless Nurse Call Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Assisted Living Centers& Nursing Homes

Out Patient Department (OPD) Clinics

Ambulatory Service Centers

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Nurse Call Systems market.

Chapter 1, to describe Nurse Call Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Nurse Call Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Nurse Call Systems, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Nurse Call Systems, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

