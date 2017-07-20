Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Forecasts to Reach $15.8 Bn in 2023 from $2.7 Bn in 2016 – Phenominal Growth Expected

Orbis Research

Orbis Research Present's New "Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017 to 2023" Report

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Orbis Research announces that it has published a new study Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017 to 2023. The study has 524 pages, 202 tables and figures.

Worldwide Abdominal Surgical Robot markets are expected to achieve significant growth as robots replace open surgery in treatment of abdominal disease conditions. Visualization of the surgical site is improving, giving surgeons better insight into the surgical site. The robots permit a more accurate and steadier cutting than is possible with open surgery.

Treatment via a robotic approach to abdominal surgery is useful for benign and malignant gynecologic conditions. Urologic and abdominal disease conditions are being treated increasingly with robotic surgery. Challenges still exist at a systems level. Implementation of a robotic program has a long learning curve. Resistance by surgeons on the team who are not adept at using the systems, quality of life, and financial challenges are being addressed in the industry. Challenges arise because of high capital expense, and organizational challenges continue to exist on an ongoing basis.

Get a PDF Sample of Abdominal Surgical Robot Market 2017-2023 Report at: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/357777

This is being addressed as more surgeons are trained and gain experience in the market. The world market for abdominal surgical robots is at $2.9 billion in 2017. The Robotic surgery equipment industry revenue is projected to increase to $12.9 billion by 2022. Robotic surgery equipment continues to comprise a fast-growing segment of the medical device industry. Demand for the less invasive procedure is high among patients and doctors. The number of procedures and disposable instruments increases.

Existing open surgery is set to be replaced by robotic-assisted surgery. Young surgeons have steady hands, but even the greatest surgeons have off days and they age. As this happens, the advantages of the robot are evident because the hand is steady every time with the robot.

During a robot assisted surgical procedure, the patient-side cart is positioned next to the operating table with the electromechanical arms arranged to provide access to the initial ports selected by the surgeon.

Technologies for abdominal robotic surgery applications has had growing adoption and commercialization. These technologies work in solving surgical approaches to many gynecology, urology, and general surgical issues. Robotic surgical procedures have reached a level of market acceptance that proves their value. Market saturation is a distance away, the industry is still in its infancy.

The technology available is becoming more sophisticated in order to overcome hurdles. The objectives of overcoming the limitations of fixed port access, limited dexterity, and limited visualization remain. The industry leader, the only company with a commercial footprint, within the robotic surgical market is Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG), maker of the da Vinci® Surgical System.

Place a Purchase Order for this Report at: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/357777

“Growing acceptance of minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgery is because the robotic surgery provides an improvement over current surgical techniques. Open surgery is a difficult thing. Demand for less invasive procedures is coming as patients realize the benefits of quality of care from robotic surgery. Patients feel better after robotic surgery and the surgeries are more likely to be successful.”

The worldwide market for abdominal surgical robots at $2.7 billion in 2016 grows to $15.8 billion by 2023. The complete report provides a comprehensive analysis of abdominal surgical robots in different categories, illustrating the diversity of uses for devices in surgery. A complete procedure analysis is done, looking at numbers of procedures and doing penetration analysis.

Companies Profiled:

Market Leaders

• Intuitive Surgical

Market Participants

• AdEchoTech / T-MedRobotics /

• Auris Robotics

• Avra Robotics

• Cambridge Medical Robotics

• Chinese Surgical Robots

• Fosun Pharma

• Freehand

• Freehand 2010 / Prosurgics

• Google

• IMRIS

• Johnson and Johnson / DePuy Synthes

• Medtronic / Mazor Robotics

• Medrobotics

• Medtronic

• Meerecompany / Eterne

• OMNI

• Smith & Nephew

• Stryker

• THINK Surgical

• Titan Medical

• TransEnterix

• Verb Surgical

• Virtual Incision

• Zimmer Biomet Acquires Medtech SA, Joins Surgical Robotics

• Selected Surgical Robot Companies

Key Topics

• Abdominal Surgical Robotics

• Surgical Robots

• Medical Devices

• Healthcare Robotics

• Surgical Enabling Technology

• Robotic-Assisted Minimally Invasive Surgery

• Robotic Surgical System

• Medical / Surgical Delivery Robots

• Surgical Assistive Technology

• Hospital Robots

• Robotic Surgery Equipment

• Surgical Robot Applications

• Next Generation Robotic Surgery

• Flexible Robot Platform,

• Minimally Invasive Surgery

• MIS

Enquire more about the Report at: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/357777

Major Points Covered in Report:

1. Abdominal Surgical Robots Market Description And Market Dynamics

2. Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Shares And Forecasts

3. Surgical Robots Product Description

4. Abdominal Surgical Robot Technology And Research

5. Surgical Robots Company Description