Diameter Signaling Market Share, Growth Drivers, Worldwide Analytical Forecast 2022

Diameter Signal Market, By Type (Diameter routing agent (DRA), Diameter edge agent, diameter interworking function (IWF)), By Application

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scenario:

The diameter signaling controller provides communication between networks by routing messages more efficiently, preventing network overloads, and interworking different variations of diameter signaling between devices. Instead of a complex mesh of messages flowing between dozens of information management systems, a diameter signaling controller acts as a central mediator that streamlines the flow of messages in the network. The major growth driver of Diameter Signaling Market includes growing IP market and growth of LTE over VoLTE among others. In the year 2016, the global market of diameter signaling had been valued at approximately USD 0.79 billion, which is expected to be at USD 8 billion by the end of the year 2022. However, increasing global network traffic and roaming complexity are some of the factors which are hindering the growth of diameter signaling market.

Key Findings:

• Diameter Signaling Market is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate of 47.01% from year 2016 to year 2022.

• Asia-Pacific will be dominating the market of diameter signaling throughout the forecast period.

• By Type segment- Diameter Routing Agent accounts for largest market share of 62.88% in the global market.

• By Application- Policy segment accounts for largest market share of 66.01% in the global market followed by VoLTE who accounts for 16.07% market share.

Market Segments:

Segmentation by Type: Diameter routing agent (DRA), Diameter edge agent, diameter interworking function (IWF) and others.

Segmentation by Application: mobility, policy, LTE broadcast, and VoLTE among others.

Regional Analysis of Diameter Signaling Market:

By Region, Asia-Pacific is accounting for the highest market share, followed by North America and Europe. High adoption of 4G enabled smartphones and growing internet users in Asia-Pacific are the major factors driving the market of diameter signaling in Asia-Pacific. Currently, Asia-Pacific holds 64.99% of market share followed by North America, which has 22.08% of market share while Europe has emerged as the fastest growing segment.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in Global Diameter Signaling Market include Huawei Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Sonus Networks Inc. (U.S.), F5 Networks Inc. (U.S.), Diametriq LLC (U.S.), Ericsson AB (Sweden), Mitel Networks (Canada), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Dialogic Incorporation (U.S.), Sandvine Incorporated ULC (Canada) and others.

Target Audience:

- Telecom companies

- Service providers

- Consultancy firms

- Internet Traffic control organization

- End users

- Network service providers

