Biofuel Additives - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2022

Global Biofuel Additives Market is accounted for $4,424 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $12,340 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. Increasing biofuel usage owing to decreasing reliance on the oil producing countries and supportive government regulations are the key factors fueling the market growth. High cost of these additives may impede the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand for biofuel additives in emerging regions is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for this market.

Detergents and dispersants segment lead the global biofuel additives market in 2015 and is expected to grow at a strong CAGR among the other products. Smoother fuel injection, better combustion and decreased emission are the various advantages obtained by the adding detergents & dispersants. North America accounted for the largest share in biofuel additives market due to higher production and consumption of biofuels. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth on account of increasing demand from emerging countries such as China and India.

Some of the key players in the market include Evonik Industries AG, NALCO, BASF, OBR Joint Stock Company, Chemiphase Ltd., E-ZOIL Products, Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, Chevron Oronite Company LLC., Biofuel Systems Group Ltd., Infineum, Afton Chemical, The Lubrizol Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Clariant AG and Fuel Quality Services, Inc. (FQS).

Product Type Covered:

• Cold Flow Improvers

• Lubricity Improvers

• Anti-oxidants

• Cetane Improvers

• Demulsifiers

• Corrosion Inhibitors

• Detergents & Dispersants & Dispersants

• Octane Improvers

• Dyes & Markers

• Other Product Types

Application Covered:

• Diesel fuel additives

• Heavy fuel oil additives

• Shipping fuel additives

• Gasoline fuel additives

• Other Applications

Biofuel type Covered:

• Biodiesel

• Bioethanol

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

