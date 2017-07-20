Public and Personal Safety Market to See Incredible Growth Rate of 13% post 2017

Market Research Future

Public and Personal Safety Market, By Solution (Surveillance System, Personal Safety Alarms), By Service (Managed Services, Professional Services), By End-User

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scenario:

Public and personal safety describes the security measures that are designed to provide safety against all types of attacks, thefts, threats and others. Public and personal safety is a broad term, the personal safety refers to the freedom from physical harm and threat of physical harm, and freedom from hostility, aggression, harassment and others whereas public safety refers to welfare and protection of public from dangers affecting safety such as crimes or disasters.

The study indicates that the Public and Personal Safety Market is boosted by the rise in criminal activities, natural disaster & cross border terrorism and also due to the increasing demand for security measures due to the increasing threats. The study indicates that apart from it the need for stringent government policies & regulations for public safety and personal safety also drives the public and personal safety market. The study indicates that lack of workforce is a challenge faced by the public and personal safety market.

Global Public and Personal Safety Market is expected to grow at USD 518 Billion by 2023, at 13% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the public and personal safety market are – Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Tyler Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies (China), LM Ericsson (Sweden), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent (France), AGT International (Switzerland), ESRI (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), NEC corporation (Japan), among others.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2795

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of public and personal safety market is being studied for region such as Asia- Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Technological advancements and high security concerns has driven the market of public and personal safety in North America. It has been observed that North America region is the leading in public and personal safety market followed by Europe. The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is expected to show a positive growth in the public and personal safety market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea have a fair share in the public and personal safety market.

Segments:

The global public and personal safety market has been segmented on the basis of solution, service, end-user and region.

Public and Personal Safety Market by Solution:

- Critical Communication Network

- C2/C4ISR System

- Biometric Security and Authentication System

- Surveillance System

- Scanning and Screening System

- Emergency and Disaster Management

- Personal safety and general alarms

Public and Personal Safety Market by Service:

- Professional Services

- Managed Services

Public and Personal Safety Market by End-User:

- Commercial and residential

- Government

- Construction and architecture

- Manufacturing

- Emergency services

Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/public-and-personal-safety-market-2795

Intended Audience

Software investors

Security solution vendors

Public and personal safety service providers

Cyber security vendors

Networking and telecommunication companies

Video surveillance system providers

Security Management Service Provider

Security Equipment Providers

Security Agencies

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.