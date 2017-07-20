Indoor Lighting Management Market Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends

Market Research Future

Indoor Lighting Management Market, By Product (Free Standing, Surface Mounted, Wall Mounted, Free Standing), By Type (Ambient Lighting, Task & Accent Lighting)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

With rapid advancement in LED technology, it consumption is increasing in indoor lighting owing to numerous benefit of it that includes energy efficient, cost effective, long life span and others. Such characteristics combined with their long working life and reliability has made them the suitable choice for next generation of lighting systems including emergency, backlight, automotive, indoor and outdoor.

North America is one of the most competitive markets across the globe with various regional players and a few large international players in emergency lighting market. Also, rise in demand from citizens and enterprise for advanced LED interior light source is driving the growth of Indoor Lighting Management Market in North America region. Europe is one of the prominent player in the indoor lighting management market owing to increased demand of LED indoor lighting in residential sector. Also, emerging economies from countries such as Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Benelux and Spain is driving indoor lighting management market.

The Indoor Lighting Management Market is growing rapidly over 19% of CAGR and is expected to reach approximately at USD 17 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Indoor Lighting Management Market Players:

• Crompton Greaves (India)

• General Electric (U.S.)

• Gstar Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

• Havells Sylvania (U.K.)

• Osram Licht AG (Germany)

• Osram Sylvania (U.S.)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

• Shenzhen MR LED (China)

• Thorn Lighting (U.K.)

• Ushio Lighting Technologies (Japan)

Indoor Lighting Management Market Segmentation

The indoor lighting management lighting market has been segmented on the basis of product type and application. On basis of application the indoor lighting management lighting consists of ceiling lights, wall lights, picture lights, table lamps and others. Ceiling lamps adds liveliness to the room, they project brightness and warmth and refine the room. By type it consists of ambient lighting, task lighting and accent lighting. Ambient lighting, brighten the room during day and night time. Task lighting can be used for specific purpose that includes grooming, cooking and carrying out official work.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for indoor lighting management market is studied in different geographic regions as North America Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. The North America market is the leading player owing to rise in demand for new lighting technology and solution of indoor lighting management in hospitality business and architectural sights. Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing in indoor lighting management market and is expected to witness noteworthy growth in the near future. Regulation over energy efficient product and high disposal income will help to drive demand for indoor lighting for architectural application in Asia-Pacific region.

