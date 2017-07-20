PUNE, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Cloud Based Language Learning 2017 Global Market to Reach US $6 billion and Growing at a CAGR of 6.05% by 2021”.

Cloud Based Language Learning – Report Highlights

Worldwide Cloud Based Language Learning market research report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Worldwide Cloud Based Language Learning Market for the period 2015 – 2021. The report provides in – depth analysis of the market size and growth of the Worldwide Cloud Based Language Learning market. This research report includes a detailed market segmentation of the Worldwide Cloud Based Language Learning Market shown by

Target Use

1) K12 (kindergarten to Class 12)

2) Higher Education

3) Vocational Training

4) Corporate Training

5) Examination Training

6) Others

Language Type

1) English Language Learning

2) Chinese Language Learning

3) Spanish Language Learning

4) Arabic Language Learning

5) Others

Geographic Segmentation

1) APAC

2) EMEA

2.1) Europe

2.2) Middle East

2.3) Africa

3) North America

4) Latin America

The report also provides market share and profiles the key vendors operating in the Worldwide Cloud Based Language Learning Market and further shows a detailed competitive landscape of key players.

Cloud Based Language Learning – Market Size and Dynamics

Market Research Analysts at Beige Intelligence, expect the Worldwide Cloud Based Language Learning Market to reach approx. US $6 billion by 2021 and the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period. The Cloud-based platforms are turning out to be perfect language learning environments for that they not only offer seamless access to information and enable easy sharing of data but also foster multi-user collaboration effectively. The global language-learning market is undergoing a dramatic shift on account of a rapid increase in adoption of cost-efficient and technology-based products that challenge the traditional classroom pedagogy. The growth in adoption of cloud based technologies is primarily driven by an increasing consumer appetite for platforms that can overcome geographical barriers, while offering the best of content for user access. Further, the cloud technologies are promoting effective peer communication and cross-cultural awareness at a fraction of cost incurred on the conventional pedagogic methods.

The Worldwide Cloud Based Language Learning Market has been segmented on the basis of language, user segment and geography. Vocational training accounted is the largest application segment, constituting as much as of 26% of the revenue share. While English is the majorly learnt language with a revenue share of 63% in 2015, APAC stands as the largest market for cloud based language learning both in terms of users and revenues.

Cloud Based Language Learning – Trends, Drivers and Challenges

This market research report provides an overview of the factors driving and restraining the growth of the Worldwide Cloud Based Language Learning market. The report also outlines the key trends emerging in the market that will contribute to the growth of market during the forecast period. Some of the factors driving the growth of the cloud based language learning market include rapidly growing penetration of internet and internet enabled devices and an increased emigration of students and workforce. The introduction of cost-effective cloud-based platforms is further enabling the entry of several startups that are revolutionizing the way language is taught. These startups are attracting significant interest from private equity and venture funds. There are more than 350 language learning start-ups globally which are funded privately, through angel investors or established venture capital or private equity firms. There has been an investment of US$ 186 Million in just 1.5 years since January 2014 until July 2015. A total of $ 464 million was invested in the language learning market over the period 2010-2013 with a majority of investments channelled from companies based out of US.

Some of the impending challenges confronting the Cloud based Language Learning Market include the lack of a viable monetization model and the need for continuous investments. Most of the new age learning solutions are being provided free to the end consumers, with very few companies recovering the costs incurred on the content creation and management. Also, the intensity of price-based competition between the players is on a rise with the entry of new players in the market. The revenue and monetization models of these new generation companies are often questionable.

One of the major trends observed in the Cloud Based Language Learning market is the growing prominence of gamification in language learning. With a growing number of applications choices in the market, the success of any platform is primarily determined by its ability to engage customers over a longer term. Gamification fills in this need, ensuring language learning can be fun and engaging, highlighting and challenging the monotonous and conventional language learning methods. The report also provides a commentary on the Porter’s five forces analysis along with a description of each of the forces and its impact on the market.

Cloud Based Language Learning – Key Vendors and Market Share

This market research report profiles the major companies in the market and also provides a competitive landscape of key players. The major players in the market includes Speexx, Rosetta Stone, Duolingo, Busuu and Babbel. Some of the other prominent vendors featured in the report include 50 Languages, Linguatronics, Sanako, Okpanda, Sans, Voxy, Sanoma, Memrise and Edusoft.

