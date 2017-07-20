Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Automotive Refinish Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2022

Automotive Refinish -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Refinish Industry

Description

This report studies Automotive Refinish in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering 

Akzonobel 
PPG Industries 
Sherwin Williams 
Basf Coatings 
Nipsea Group 
Valspar Paint 
KCC 
Henkel 
Nipponpaint-holding 
NOROO

By types, the market can be split into 
Water-based Coating 
Solvent-based Coating 
Powder Coating 
High Solid Coating

By Application, the market can be split into 
Passenger Vehicles Coating 
Commercial Vehicle 
Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want) 
North America 
China 
Europe 
Southeast Asia 
Japan 
India

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Contents

Global Automotive Refinish Market Professional Survey Report 2017 
1 Industry Overview of Automotive Refinish 
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Automotive Refinish 
1.1.1 Definition of Automotive Refinish 
1.1.2 Specifications of Automotive Refinish 
1.2 Classification of Automotive Refinish 
1.2.1 Water-based Coating 
1.2.2 Solvent-based Coating 
1.2.3 Powder Coating 
1.2.4 High Solid Coating 
1.3 Applications of Automotive Refinish 
1.3.1 Passenger Vehicles Coating 
1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle 
1.3.3 Others 
1.4 Market Segment by Regions 
1.4.1 North America 
1.4.2 China 
1.4.3 Europe 
1.4.4 Southeast Asia 
1.4.5 Japan 
1.4.6 India

....

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Automotive Refinish 
8.1 Akzonobel 
8.1.1 Company Profile 
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.1.2.1 Product A 
8.1.2.2 Product B 
8.1.3 Akzonobel 2016 Automotive Refinish Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.1.4 Akzonobel 2016 Automotive Refinish Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.2 PPG Industries 
8.2.1 Company Profile 
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.2.2.1 Product A 
8.2.2.2 Product B 
8.2.3 PPG Industries 2016 Automotive Refinish Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2.4 PPG Industries 2016 Automotive Refinish Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.3 Sherwin Williams 
8.3.1 Company Profile 
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.3.2.1 Product A 
8.3.2.2 Product B 
8.3.3 Sherwin Williams 2016 Automotive Refinish Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.3.4 Sherwin Williams 2016 Automotive Refinish Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.4 Basf Coatings 
8.4.1 Company Profile 
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.4.2.1 Product A 
8.4.2.2 Product B 
8.4.3 Basf Coatings 2016 Automotive Refinish Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.4.4 Basf Coatings 2016 Automotive Refinish Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.5 Nipsea Group 
8.5.1 Company Profile 
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.5.2.1 Product A 
8.5.2.2 Product B 
8.5.3 Nipsea Group 2016 Automotive Refinish Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.5.4 Nipsea Group 2016 Automotive Refinish Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.6 Valspar Paint 
8.6.1 Company Profile 
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.6.2.1 Product A 
8.6.2.2 Product B 
8.6.3 Valspar Paint 2016 Automotive Refinish Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.6.4 Valspar Paint 2016 Automotive Refinish Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.7 KCC 
8.7.1 Company Profile 
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.7.2.1 Product A 
8.7.2.2 Product B 
8.7.3 KCC 2016 Automotive Refinish Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.7.4 KCC 2016 Automotive Refinish Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.8 Henkel 
8.8.1 Company Profile 
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.8.2.1 Product A 
8.8.2.2 Product B 
8.8.3 Henkel 2016 Automotive Refinish Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.8.4 Henkel 2016 Automotive Refinish Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.9 Nipponpaint-holding 
8.9.1 Company Profile 
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.9.2.1 Product A 
8.9.2.2 Product B 
8.9.3 Nipponpaint-holding 2016 Automotive Refinish Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.9.4 Nipponpaint-holding 2016 Automotive Refinish Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.10 NOROO 
8.10.1 Company Profile 
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.10.2.1 Product A 
8.10.2.2 Product B 
8.10.3 NOROO 2016 Automotive Refinish Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.10.4 NOROO 2016 Automotive Refinish Business Region Distribution Analysis

Continued...                                                                                            

