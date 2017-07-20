GOOD THiNS Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts
PUNE, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 20 July 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Success Case Study: GOOD THiNS - Addressing consumer demand for natural and healthy sharable snacks”.
Summary
"Success Case Study: GOOD THiNS", is part of Successes and Failures research. It examines the details and the reasons behind the success of Good THiNS in the US. It delivers the critical “what?”, “why?” and “so what?” analysis to teach you crucial lessons that increase your chances of launching successful products in the bakery & cereals market.
Good THiNS was launched in the US by Mondelēz in March 2016, with the intention of enticing consumers seeking moderate indulgences. These baked, natural savory crackers, have capitalized on the demand for healthier foods, natural ingredients, smaller portions, and products design for sharing.
Scope
- Good THiNS succesful first year has led the launch to surpass well-established brands.
Reasons to buy
- Increase the chance of success by learning from brands/products that have performed well: successful innovation can enhance profit and reputation.
- Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.
- Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.
- Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.
Table of Content: Key Points
About Successes & Failures Case Studies
Summary
What?
Why?
Take-out
Appendix
…Continued
