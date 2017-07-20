WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “E-learning 2017 Global Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global E-learning market to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2016-2022

The report “Global E-learning Market – Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2017–2022,” considers the present scenario of the global e-learning market and its strategic assessment for the period 2017−2022. It includes a detailed discussion on market growth drivers, trends, and restraints. The report profiles the leading five vendors and the ten other prominent vendors in the market.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1473687-global-e-learning-market-strategic-assessment-and-forecast-2017-2022

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

By Content Type

• Training

• Testing

By Delivery mode

• Packaged Content

• LMS

• Others

By End-user

• K-12

• Corporates

• Government

• Vocational

• Higher Education

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• APAC

• Latin America

By Country

• Canada

• China

• France

• India

• Japan

• Others

• Spain

• UK

• US

E-learning Market – Market Size and Dynamics

Our analyst team at Beige Market Intelligence predicts the global e-learning market is likely to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. On the demand side, the rise is primarily driven by a growing requirement of technology enabled tools that can facilitate the user engagement, motivation, and collaboration. The e-learning market, including LMS, has shown a tremendous growth in the past five years. While the growth prospects of the e-learning market remain strong, the rise of even efficient sub-segments of the marketing is altering the learning and training landscape gradually. Cloud-based learning, AR, and VR and mobile-based learning applications are emerging as the largest winners in the landscape on account of the leverage they hold over the traditional technology models in terms of engagement levels, agility, cost, and scalability.

In the delivery mode segment the packaged content remains the dominant segment with maximum market share in terms of revenue. Training, both professional, governmental-related, and academic, holds the maximum revenue share in the global digital learning market. Further, online testing services with a market size of $4 billion in 2016 are rapidly gaining traction driven by their effectiveness in terms of time and cost.

E-learning Market – Trends, Drivers, and Challenges

This market research report provides market overview of the factors driving and restraining the growth of the market. The report also outlines the key trends emerging in the market that will contribute to the growth of the global e-learning market during the forecast period. It also outlines the key trends emerging in the market that will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Digitization initiatives by federal bodies coupled with aggressive private investments are driving the evolution of the e-learning market. The same is complimented by increased internet-penetration and inexpensive access to the internet data. With organizations going global, there arises an imperative need to upgrade the skills of human talent and enable better integration of cross-border workforce, thus warranting the need for learning platforms that can facilitate the same in a cost-efficient manner. The future of e-learning appears promising despite the challenges such as lack of optimized bandwidth in third-world countries and variability of hardware-software integration. The report offers a clear description of all these factors driving and restraining the market growth. It further maps some prominent trends forecasted in the market. Increase in going mobile and going social trend and rising of blended learning are some key trends set to emerge in the market.

With the e-learning market gaining momentum, there is a continuous innovation sought in learning products for vendors not only to differentiate their products but also to drive the adoption and reach of products to a wide section of end-users. The need for continuous product innovations is one of the major restraints in the global e-learning market.

E-learning market – Geographical Analysis

The report includes the market analysis of different regions such as North America, Latin America, APAC, and Europe and MEA. The report outlines the major market shareholder and the market size analysis of all the regions. APAC despite being the most populous region lags behind North America in terms of market revenues. North America with a market size exceeding $17 billion in 2016 is the largest driven by well-established internet infrastructure and the highest federal and private expenditure in technology enabled education systems. Despite being the largest market, the US lags behind emerging economies of India and China in terms of market growth; these economies stand to be the fastest adopters of e-learning products with a large population base on the verge of adopting various online and offline platforms to enrich and enhance the quality of the learning process.

Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1473687-global-e-learning-market-strategic-assessment-and-forecast-2017-2022

E-learning market – Key Vendors and Market Share

This market research profiles the major companies in the global e-learning market and also provides the competitive landscape and market share of key players. The report covers the entire market outlook regarding the value chain operating within the market.

Key vendors included in the report are as following:

• Apollo Education

• Blackboard

• British Council

• Oracle

• Pearson

Emerging vendors include: Aptara, Cengage Learning, Cornerstone Ondemand, Desire2learn, Docebo, Edmodo, Educomp, Macmillan, McGraw-Hill.

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Buy 1-User PDF@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1473687

