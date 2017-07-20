North America Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2017 Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2022
Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in North America 2017
Executive Summary
Pharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical supplies, medical devices and equipment, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Because it’s final customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency. Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Pharmaceutical Logistics in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Deutsche Post DHL
Kuehne + Nagel
UPS (Marken)
DB Group
FedEx
Nippon Express
World Courier
SF Express
Panalpina
CEVA
Agility
DSV
Kerry Logistics
CH Robinson
VersaCold
Air Canada Cargo
Market Segment by Countries, covering
United States
Canada
Mexico
Market Segment by Type, covers
Non-cold?Chain?Logistics
Cold?Chain?Logistics
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Bio?Pharma
Chemical?Pharma
Specially?Pharma
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Pharmaceutical Logistics Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Non-cold?Chain?Logistics
1.2.2 Cold?Chain?Logistics
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Bio?Pharma
1.3.2 Chemical?Pharma
1.3.3 Specially?Pharma
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Deutsche Post DHL
2.1.1 Profile
2.1.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Deutsche Post DHL Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.4 Business Overview
2.1.5 Deutsche Post DHL News
2.2 Kuehne + Nagel
2.2.1 Profile
2.2.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Kuehne + Nagel Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.4 Business Overview
2.2.5 Kuehne + Nagel News
2.3 UPS (Marken)
2.3.1 Profile
2.3.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 UPS (Marken) Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.4 Business Overview
2.3.5 UPS (Marken) News
2.4 DB Group
2.4.1 Profile
2.4.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 DB Group Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.4 Business Overview
2.4.5 DB Group News
2.5 FedEx
2.5.1 Profile
2.5.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
..…..Continued
