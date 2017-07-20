Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On-“North America Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2017 Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in North America 2017

Executive Summary

Pharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical supplies, medical devices and equipment, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Because it’s final customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency. Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Pharmaceutical Logistics in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1584551-north-america-pharmaceutical-logistics-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS (Marken)

DB Group

FedEx

Nippon Express

World Courier

SF Express

Panalpina

CEVA

Agility

DSV

Kerry Logistics

CH Robinson

VersaCold

Air Canada Cargo

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

Canada

Mexico

Market Segment by Type, covers

Non-cold?Chain?Logistics

Cold?Chain?Logistics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bio?Pharma

Chemical?Pharma

Specially?Pharma



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1584551-north-america-pharmaceutical-logistics-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application



Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pharmaceutical Logistics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Non-cold?Chain?Logistics

1.2.2 Cold?Chain?Logistics

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Bio?Pharma

1.3.2 Chemical?Pharma

1.3.3 Specially?Pharma

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Deutsche Post DHL

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Deutsche Post DHL Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 Deutsche Post DHL News

2.2 Kuehne + Nagel

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Kuehne + Nagel Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.4 Business Overview

2.2.5 Kuehne + Nagel News

2.3 UPS (Marken)

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 UPS (Marken) Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.4 Business Overview

2.3.5 UPS (Marken) News

2.4 DB Group

2.4.1 Profile

2.4.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 DB Group Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.4 Business Overview

2.4.5 DB Group News

2.5 FedEx

2.5.1 Profile

2.5.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

..…..Continued

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars