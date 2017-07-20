Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Summary

Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Ekahau Inc

Awarepoint Corp

Centrak

Versus Technologies

Stanley Healthcare

Zebra Technologies Corp.

SAVI Technology

Ubisense Group PLC.

Decawave Ltd

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/984768-global-real-time-location-systems-rtls-market-research-report-2017

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Wired System

Wireless System

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) for each application, including

Asset Tracking

Work in Progress Tracking

Hand Hygiene Tracking

Temperature and Humidity Monitoring

Patient Safety Tracking

Personnel Tracking

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/984768-global-real-time-location-systems-rtls-market-research-report-2017

Table of Contents

Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Research Report 2017

1 Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Real Time Location Systems (RTLS)

1.2 Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Wired System

1.2.4 Wireless System

1.3 Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Asset Tracking

1.3.3 Work in Progress Tracking

1.3.4 Hand Hygiene Tracking

1.3.5 Temperature and Humidity Monitoring

1.3.6 Patient Safety Tracking

1.3.7 Personnel Tracking

1.4 Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

.…

7 Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Ekahau Inc

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Ekahau Inc Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Awarepoint Corp

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Awarepoint Corp Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Centrak

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Centrak Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Versus Technologies

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Versus Technologies Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Stanley Healthcare

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Stanley Healthcare Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Zebra Technologies Corp.

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Zebra Technologies Corp. Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 SAVI Technology

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 SAVI Technology Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Ubisense Group PLC.

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Ubisense Group PLC. Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Decawave Ltd

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Decawave Ltd Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=984768

Continued....