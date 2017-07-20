Smart Grid Market Report Covers Sixteen Key Countries, Providing the Current Scenario and Future Plans 2017

Orbis Research

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Smart Grid Policy Handbook 2017" is the latest policy report from GlobalData, which offers comprehensive information on major policies governing smart grid in different countries.

The report covers sixteen key countries, providing the current scenario and future plans in implementing smart grid technology, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the smart grid industry in each of the countries, and globally. Countries covered in the handbook include - US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Japan, Australia, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia. The report also discusses the net-metering policy, and smart meter roll out in these countries. Advanced metering infrastructure, microgrid, smart cities, net metering, time of use pricing, communication protocol, and electric vehicles are among the other topics covered in the report.

The report is built using data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites and statutory bodies. The information is also sourced through other secondary research sources such as industry and trade magazines.

Scope

The report provides comprehensive coverage of key smart grid initiatives and policies in some of the major countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Japan, Australia, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, South Africa and Saudi Arabia. Topics covered in the handbook include -

- Advanced metering Infrastructure (AMI)

- Microgrid

- Smart cities

- Net metering

- Time of use (TOU) pricing

- Communication protocol for smart grid

- Important agencies dealing with smart grid

- Electric vehicles (EV)

- Energy management systems (EMS)

