North America Logistics Robots Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
North America Logistics Robots Market 2017
Executive Summary
"Logistics Robots are professional robots used in logistics network. These robots are widely used in warehouse, sorting center or Outdoor. It is become more and more popular in logistics network, and playing an important role in decrease of labor cost.
Compared with labor, logistics robots can pick up heavy cartons and heavy payloads in assembly lines and warehouses, while ensuring the safety of workers, reducing product damage and minimizing loss due to thefts."
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
KUKA (Swisslog)
Daifuku
Knapp
Dematic
Grenzebach
Bastian
CIM Corp
Amazon Robotics
Vanderlande
Vecna
Hitachi
Hi-tech Robotic Systemz
Adept Technology
Grey Orange
IAM Robotics
Fetch Robotics
Market Segment by Countries, covering
United States
Canada
Mexico
Market Segment by Type, covers
Picking Robots
AGVs
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Warehouse
Outdoor
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Logistics Robots Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Picking Robots
1.2.2 AGVs
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Warehouse
1.3.2 Outdoor
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 KUKA (Swisslog)
2.1.1 Profile
2.1.2 Logistics Robots Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 KUKA (Swisslog) Logistics Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.4 Business Overview
2.1.5 KUKA (Swisslog) News
2.2 Daifuku
2.2.1 Profile
2.2.2 Logistics Robots Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Daifuku Logistics Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.4 Business Overview
2.2.5 Daifuku News
2.3 Knapp
2.3.1 Profile
2.3.2 Logistics Robots Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Knapp Logistics Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.4 Business Overview
2.3.5 Knapp News
2.4 Dematic
2.4.1 Profile
2.4.2 Logistics Robots Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Dematic Logistics Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.4 Business Overview
2.4.5 Dematic News
2.5 Grenzebach
2.5.1 Profile
2.5.2 Logistics Robots Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Grenzebach Logistics Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.4 Business Overview
2.5.5 Grenzebach News
2.6 Bastian
2.6.1 Profile
2.6.2 Logistics Robots Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Type 1
2.6.2.2 Type 2
..…..Continued
