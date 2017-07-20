Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“North America Logistics Robots Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

North America Logistics Robots Market 2017

Executive Summary

"Logistics Robots are professional robots used in logistics network. These robots are widely used in warehouse, sorting center or Outdoor. It is become more and more popular in logistics network, and playing an important role in decrease of labor cost.

Compared with labor, logistics robots can pick up heavy cartons and heavy payloads in assembly lines and warehouses, while ensuring the safety of workers, reducing product damage and minimizing loss due to thefts."



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1584547-north-america-logistics-robots-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

KUKA (Swisslog)

Daifuku

Knapp

Dematic

Grenzebach

Bastian

CIM Corp

Amazon Robotics

Vanderlande

Vecna

Hitachi

Hi-tech Robotic Systemz

Adept Technology

Grey Orange

IAM Robotics

Fetch Robotics

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

Canada

Mexico

Market Segment by Type, covers

Picking Robots

AGVs

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Warehouse

Outdoor



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1584547-north-america-logistics-robots-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application



Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Logistics Robots Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Picking Robots

1.2.2 AGVs

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Warehouse

1.3.2 Outdoor

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 KUKA (Swisslog)

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Logistics Robots Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 KUKA (Swisslog) Logistics Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 KUKA (Swisslog) News

2.2 Daifuku

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 Logistics Robots Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Daifuku Logistics Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.4 Business Overview

2.2.5 Daifuku News

2.3 Knapp

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2 Logistics Robots Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Knapp Logistics Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.4 Business Overview

2.3.5 Knapp News

2.4 Dematic

2.4.1 Profile

2.4.2 Logistics Robots Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Dematic Logistics Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.4 Business Overview

2.4.5 Dematic News

2.5 Grenzebach

2.5.1 Profile

2.5.2 Logistics Robots Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Grenzebach Logistics Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.4 Business Overview

2.5.5 Grenzebach News

2.6 Bastian

2.6.1 Profile

2.6.2 Logistics Robots Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

..…..Continued

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars